Latest News

Samuel Girard of Colorado enters NHL/NHLPA player assistance program

Girard of Avalanche enters NHL/NHLPA player assistance program
Montreal Canadiens San Jose Sharks game recap November 24

Caufield, Canadiens rally to defeat Sharks in shootout
Los Angeles Kings Anaheim Ducks game recap November 24 

Kings top Ducks for 4th straight win, remain undefeated on road
Toronto Maple Leafs Chicago Blackhawks game recap November 24

Blackhawks rally for OT win against Maple Leafs; Nylander point streak ends at 17
Nashville Predators St Louis Blues game recap November 24

Predators score 8, defeat Blues for 4th straight win
Columbus Blue Jackets New Jersey Devils game recap November 24

Merzlikins makes 38 saves, Blue Jackets edge Devils 
New York Rangers Philadelphia Flyers game recap November 24

Zibanejad scores twice, Rangers defeat Flyers for 12th win in 14 games
Detroit Red Wings Boston Bruins game recap November 24

DeBrincat, Red Wings hand Bruins 2nd regulation loss this season
St. Louis gives Ryan O'Reilly painting for 1000th game

Blues present O'Reilly with custom painting for 1,000th NHL game
Vasilevskiy to make season debut for Lightning tonight

Vasilevskiy to make season debut for Lightning against Hurricanes
NHL Buzz news and notes November 24

NHL Buzz: Barkov to return for Panthers against Jets
Bowness to return, coach Jets at Panthers

Bowness to return, coach Jets at Panthers
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
Fantasy spin NHL EDGE stats November 24

Fantasy spin: NHL EDGE stats this week
nhl fantasy hockey top 25 goaltender rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
Weekes Pluses, Minuses for TNT games Friday

Pluses, minuses for Penguins-Sabres, Avalanche-Wild
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Draisaitl scores twice, Oilers shut out Capitals

McDavid has 4 assists, Skinner makes 25 saves for Edmonton

Recap: Oilers at Capitals 11.24.23

By Harvey Valentine
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

WASHINGTON -- Leon Draisaitl had two goals and an assist, and Stuart Skinner made 25 saves to help the Edmonton Oilers end a three-game losing streak with a 5-0 win against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Friday.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had a goal and two assists, and Connor McDavid had four assists for the Oilers (6-12-1). Skinner recorded his first shutout of the season for Edmonton, which had allowed a combined 17 goals in three consecutive losses.

Charlie Lindgren made 30 saves for the Capitals (10-5-2), who had won five straight games.

Edmonton was 3-for-4 on the power play; Washington was 0-for-5.

Evander Kane gave the Oilers a 1-0 lead at 14:10 of the first period when he knocked in his own rebound during a scramble in front.

Nugent-Hopkins increased the lead to 2-0 at 15:24. McDavid’s centering pass deflected high into the air and Nugent-Hopkins waited for the puck to come down before batting it past Lindgren. The Capitals challenged the play for a high stick, but the goal was confirmed.

The Oilers outshot the Capitals 21-6 in the first period.

Evan Bouchard increased the lead to 3-0 at 3:44 of the second period when his one-timer from the point deflected off Washington forward Nic Dowd’s stick and past Lindgren on a power play.

Draisaitl made it 4-0 at 4:48, taking a pass from McDavid and scoring from the slot on a power play.

Draisaitl gave Edmonton its third consecutive power-play goal to make it 5-0 at 18:37. During a scramble in front, the puck squirted out to Draisaitl in the right circle, and he lifted a wrist shot over a sprawling Lindgren.

Capitals forward T.J. Oshie left the game with an upper-body injury after a hit from Mattias Ekholm at 2:09 of the second period. He did not return.