Draisaitl scores twice, Oilers shut out Capitals

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had a goal and two assists, and Connor McDavid had four assists for the Oilers (6-12-1). Skinner recorded his first shutout of the season for Edmonton, which had allowed a combined 17 goals in three consecutive losses.

Charlie Lindgren made 30 saves for the Capitals (10-5-2), who had won five straight games.

Edmonton was 3-for-4 on the power play; Washington was 0-for-5.

Evander Kane gave the Oilers a 1-0 lead at 14:10 of the first period when he knocked in his own rebound during a scramble in front.

Nugent-Hopkins increased the lead to 2-0 at 15:24. McDavid’s centering pass deflected high into the air and Nugent-Hopkins waited for the puck to come down before batting it past Lindgren. The Capitals challenged the play for a high stick, but the goal was confirmed.

The Oilers outshot the Capitals 21-6 in the first period.

Evan Bouchard increased the lead to 3-0 at 3:44 of the second period when his one-timer from the point deflected off Washington forward Nic Dowd’s stick and past Lindgren on a power play.

Draisaitl made it 4-0 at 4:48, taking a pass from McDavid and scoring from the slot on a power play.

Draisaitl gave Edmonton its third consecutive power-play goal to make it 5-0 at 18:37. During a scramble in front, the puck squirted out to Draisaitl in the right circle, and he lifted a wrist shot over a sprawling Lindgren.

Capitals forward T.J. Oshie left the game with an upper-body injury after a hit from Mattias Ekholm at 2:09 of the second period. He did not return.