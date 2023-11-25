Draisaitl, Oilers take ‘good step’ with complete win against Capitals

WASHINGTON -- The Edmonton Oilers knew they weren’t going to solve all their problems with one game, but they needed to begin somewhere.

So, maybe a complete 5-0 victory against Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Friday will be a steppingstone.

“Obviously, one good game for us,” forward Leon Draisaitl said, “but this league is about obviously doing it over and over and over again.”

Edmonton (6-12-1) relies heavily on its stars, and they delivered Friday. Draisaitl had two goals and an assist, Connor McDavid had four assists and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had a goal and two assists to help the Oilers salvage the finale of their four-game road trip after they lost to the first three to the Tampa Bay Lightning (6-4) on Saturday, the Florida Panthers (5-3) on Monday and the Carolina Hurricanes (6-3) on Wednesday.

“You need your top players performing if you're going to win on a regular basis,” Edmonton coach Kris Knoblauch said. “Obviously, you want your third and fourth lines chipping in, helping with the offense. They can do it periodically and help you win games, but in the long run you need your top guys going, and they certainly played really well.”