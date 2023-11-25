Draisaitl, Oilers take ‘good step’ with complete win against Capitals

Edmonton’s power play, which was 1-for-15 over the previous four games, was 3-for-4 with all three goals coming in the second period. Defenseman Evan Bouchard scored on a point shot at 3:44 to make it 3-0 before Draisaitl scored twice from the right circle, at 4:48 and 18:37, to make it 5-0.
Washington (10-5-2) had allowed one power-play goal (25-for-26) in going 9-1-1 in its previous 11 games, including five straight wins before Friday.
“That was the third time this road trip that we were up 2-0, and we didn’t let up,” Knoblauch said. “We still continued to push hard. I think the Tampa Bay game we had a power play to extend our lead and put them out of the picture, but we were unable to do that. Tonight, we had that two-goal lead and had the power play and we capitalized.
“And after that, it's pretty hard for Washington to get back in it."
The Oilers also killed off all five Capitals power plays after their penalty kill was ranked 25th in the NHL at 74.6 percent to start the day. Washington was limited to six shots on goal on those five power plays, making things easier for Skinner.
Edmonton’s goaltending has been much maligned this season; it entered Friday tied with the Minnesota Wild for 30th in the NHL in allowing 4.00 goals per game. So, getting its first shutout of the season was a boost not only for Skinner, but the entire team.
“Huge props to the guys in front of me,” Skinner said. “I will say on the PK there were some huge blocks, especially in the third period where we’re up 5-0 and we could easily not be in the lane. So, it takes a lot of guys for the guys to get some blocked shots.”
The Oilers return home to face the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday (9 p.m. ET; SN, BSSC, BSSD), beginning a stretch when they play eight of nine at Rogers Place. Edmonton is 3-4-1 at home this season, but the next three weeks provide an opportunity for it to regain a foothold on its season -- if it can take advantage.
The next step would be playing another complete game against the Ducks.
“We’ve got a lot of guys in here that care a lot.” Draisaitl said. “I think sometimes that's a little misunderstood towards the outside, which obviously is unfortunate. We care a lot. We want to win in here. Has there been times or games where it hasn't gone our way as a leadership group? Yeah, of course. Have we been at our best all year? Absolutely not.
“But we have a lot of pride in this room, and tonight was a good step.”