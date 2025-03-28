Kraken score 5 in 2nd, ease past Oilers

Schwartz scored again 2:06 later to make it 2-0 at 3:24 when he intercepted Vasily Podkolzin’s breakout pass at the top of the right circle, skated in and snapped a shot past Pickard’s blocker.

“It happened fast,” Schwartz said. "[Tye Kartye] made a good change, and I just kind of hopped on. I think a couple of guys might have been forechecking the d-man and put pressure on him, and I just don’t think he saw me coming off the bench.”

Nyman pushed it to 3-0 at 10:50, tipping Adam Larsson’s shot from the point out of the air and through Pickard’s five-hole.

Beniers made it 4-0 at 11:06 after Kaapo Kakko got his own rebound at the side of the net, then slid a pass through the crease for Beniers who slapped it into an open net.

Burakovsky extended Seattle’s lead to 5-0 at 12:41 when Ryker Evans found him at the top of the crease. Burakovsky kicked the puck to his stick and lifted it over Pickard’s right pad.

“We survived the first period, and it was OK,” Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said. “But in the second period, it starts on the first shift. We turn the puck over a couple times, we’re forced to take a penalty… and we’re just reeling after that.”

Hyman got Edmonton on the board at 4:59 of the third period to make it 5-1 after Daccord lost control of the puck while trying to cover it, and Hyman lifted it over Daccord’s left shoulder.

“Tonight’s game wasn’t good, but in general, I think guys are stepping up,” Hyman said. “I think the past games, we’ve really been working and giving ourselves a chance to win every game. Tonight was different, so we’ve got to get back to playing the way we know we can.”

McCann batted a Michael Eyssimont rebound out of the air and into an open net at 8:53 of the third period for a 6-1 final.

The Oilers were missing centers Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl again. McDavid sustained a lower-body injury during the second period of a 4-3 overtime loss to Winnipeg on March 20, and Draisaitl sustained an undisclosed injury during a 7-1 win against Utah on March 18.

“We were missing some of our top players … and we were playing back to back. It’s just the importance of simplifying our game,” Knoblauch said.

NOTES: Schwartz has four goals on a three-game goal streak. His 23 goals are the most he has scored in a season since he scored 24 in 62 games for the St. Louis Blues in 2017-18. … It was the third time the Kraken have scored five goals in a period. The others: Jan. 14, 2023 (six in the first period at the Chicago Blackhawks) and Nov. 29, 2022 (five in the second at the Kings).