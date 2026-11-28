OILERS (17-7-4) at KRAKEN (12-10-1)
10 p.m. ET; Prime Video, KONG, SN, TVAS
Oilers projected lineup
Vasily Podkolzin -- Connor McDavid -- Leon Draisaitl
Colton Dach -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Kasperi Kapanen
Alex Formenton -- Jason Dickinson -- Mathieu Joseph
Max Jones -- Owen Michaels -- Trent Frederic
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Ryan Shea -- Connor Murphy
Jake Walman -- Ty Emberson
Devon Levi
Tristan Jarry
Scratched: Shakir Mukhamadullin
Injured: Frederik Andersen (knee), Zach Hyman (migrane), Filip Hallander (knee) Mattias Janmark (undisclosed), Alec Regula (undisclosed), Matthew Savoie (undisclosed)
Kraken projected lineup
Chandler Stephenson -- Berkly Catton -- Jordan Eberle
Kaapo Kakko -- Matty Beniers -- Mackie Samoskevich
Bobby McMann -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Mathew Wood
Ryan Winterton -- Ben Meyers -- Jacob Melanson
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Ryker Evans -- Brandon Montour
Ryan Lindgren -- Joshua Mahura
Joey Daccord
Nikke Kokko
Scratched: Cale Fleury, Ville Ottavainen, Curtis Douglas
Injured: Jared McCann (lower body), Philipp Grubauer (upper body)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate following the Kraken's 4-2 win in the first game of the home and home series at Seattle on Friday. ... Grubauer was placed on injured reserve after leaving the game Friday following the second period; Kraken coach Lane Lambert confirmed the injury was related to a collision with Edmonton forward Colton Dach but gave no timeline for the goalie’s return. … Kokko was recalled on an emergency basis from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League on Saturday and will back up Daccord.