OILERS (17-7-4) at KRAKEN (12-10-1)

10 p.m. ET; Prime Video, KONG, SN, TVAS

Oilers projected lineup

Vasily Podkolzin -- Connor McDavid -- Leon Draisaitl

Colton Dach -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Kasperi Kapanen

Alex Formenton -- Jason Dickinson -- Mathieu Joseph

Max Jones -- Owen Michaels -- Trent Frederic

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Ryan Shea -- Connor Murphy

Jake Walman -- Ty Emberson

Devon Levi

Tristan Jarry

Scratched: Shakir Mukhamadullin

Injured: Frederik Andersen (knee), Zach Hyman (migrane), Filip Hallander (knee) Mattias Janmark (undisclosed), Alec Regula (undisclosed), Matthew Savoie (undisclosed)

Kraken projected lineup

Chandler Stephenson -- Berkly Catton -- Jordan Eberle

Kaapo Kakko -- Matty Beniers -- Mackie Samoskevich

Bobby McMann -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Mathew Wood

Ryan Winterton -- Ben Meyers -- Jacob Melanson

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Ryker Evans -- Brandon Montour

Ryan Lindgren -- Joshua Mahura

Joey Daccord

Nikke Kokko

Scratched: Cale Fleury, Ville Ottavainen, Curtis Douglas

Injured: Jared McCann (lower body), Philipp Grubauer (upper body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate following the Kraken's 4-2 win in the first game of the home and home series at Seattle on Friday. ... Grubauer was placed on injured reserve after leaving the game Friday following the second period; Kraken coach Lane Lambert confirmed the injury was related to a collision with Edmonton forward Colton Dach but gave no timeline for the goalie’s return. … Kokko was recalled on an emergency basis from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League on Saturday and will back up Daccord.