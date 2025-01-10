Crosby has goal, 2 assists for Penguins in win against Oilers

PITTSBURGH -- Sidney Crosby had a goal and two assists, passing Joe Sakic for ninth all-time in points in a 5-3 win for the Pittsburgh Penguins against the Edmonton Oilers at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday.
Crosby reached 1,643 points (604 goals, 1,039 assists), ahead of Sakic (1,641) and behind Mario Lemieux (1,723) in eighth.
“They’re one of the most dangerous teams in the League,” Crosby said. “It doesn’t take much. They can make a lot out of nothing. So, it was a good challenge, a good test for us.”
Bryan Rust also had a goal and two assists, Drew O'Connor had a goal and an assist, and Marcus Pettersson had two assists for the Penguins (18-17-8), who had lost four in a row and three straight in overtime or a shootout. Alex Nedeljkovic made 40 saves.
Leon Draisaitl scored twice, and Connor McDavid had three assists for the Oilers (25-13-3), who had won their past four. Stuart Skinner made 21 saves. They had outscored Pittsburgh 37-9 in seven consecutive wins since a 5-2 loss on Dec. 20, 2019.
“I don’t think the tipping point was tonight, going into the game, that they were ready to play and they were fired up,” Edmonton coach Kris Knoblauch said. “It happens throughout the year. You have a good game, the next one’s not. I think for 40 minutes, we have a heck of a game. The first 20 minutes, we were not ready for it and they outplayed us.”
Rickard Rakell put Pittsburgh ahead 1-0 at 3:19 with his team-leading 21st goal of the season, a wrist shot in the crease after Rust tipped a point shot from Pettersson.
Rust made it 2-0 at 7:22, taking a pass from Pettersson in the left face-off circle for a snap shot past a screen from Rakell. He ended a six-game goal drought with his 16th this season.
Kevin Hayes then extended the lead to 3-0 at 9:46 on a one-timer in the slot off a pass from O’Connor behind the net.
“It feels good when we do that, that's for sure,” Rust said. “I think for us, that was our goal, to be on our toes, be all over them, be on top of them, because they're very fast, a skilled team.”
Draisaitl cut it to 3-1 at 12:33 with a backhand on a loose puck two seconds after Nedeljkovic made a sprawling save on Zach Hyman’s breakaway.
O’Connor scored on a wrist shot from the left circle, pushing it to 4-1 at 13:41.
“Obviously, not the start we wanted,” Oilers defenseman Mattias Ekholm said. “At that time, it’s just a matter of looking forward. Can’t really do much about the past. So, I thought we came out better in the second. Took some ground on them. But at the end of the night, we can’t dig ourselves that big of a hole.”
Crosby made it 5-1 on a power play at 5:42 of the second period, a snap shot from below the right circle off a slap pass from Michael Bunting.
“I’m running out of superlatives,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said of Crosby. “What he’s accomplishing, first of all, his body of work in the League, his legacy that has been built to this point, speaks for itself. He’s the consummate pro. He just represents our sport, the League, the Pittsburgh Penguins in such a great way.
“He just carries himself with so much grace and humility and integrity. And he’s a fierce competitor on the ice.”
Draisaitl pulled Edmonton to within 5-2 at 10:58 with a one-timer set up by McDavid, his NHL-leading 31st goal.
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored on a wrist shot from the slot, cutting it to 5-3 on power play at 19:15.
“We expect a lot better out of ourselves to start games, for sure,” Oilers defenseman Brett Kulak said. “We pride ourselves on that. We just came back in, addressed it. We knew we didn’t like it.”
NOTES: McDavid and Crosby played against each other for the 15th time. McDavid has 30 points (nine goals, 21 assists) with an 8-4-3 record; Crosby has 10 points (four goals, six assists) with a 7-7-1 record. ... Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin was a game-time decision but missed a second straight game with an upper-body injury. He is day to day. ... Draisaitl is the fifth player born outside North America with seven straight 30-goal seasons in NHL history, joining Alex Ovechkin (15 from 2005-06 to 2019-20), Jaromir Jagr (15 from 1991-92 to 2006-07), Jari Kurri (10 from 1980-81 to 1989-90) and Ilya Kovalchuk (nine from 2002-03 to 2011-12).