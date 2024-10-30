McDavid injury ‘great opportunity’ for others to step up, Oilers coach says

Playing without Connor McDavid for the next 2-3 weeks will be a challenge for the Edmonton Oilers, who are already struggling offensively.
The Oilers are off to a slow start and have not played anywhere near the level that had them reach Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final last season.
Entering its game against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNW), Edmonton is 4-5-1 after a 6-1 loss at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday, when McDavid sustained an ankle injury just 37 seconds into the game.
The Oilers announced the severity of McDavid’s injury Wednesday. It turned out to be good news for coach Kris Knoblauch, considering the prognosis could have been a lot worse.
“Absolutely, you never know what the outcome was going to be and how long,” Knoblauch said after practice in Nashville. “Obviously, you don’t want to miss him any time, but you think about what could have been, we’re lucky it’s as short as it is.”
Edmonton has 10 games on the schedule in the next three weeks. The Oilers conclude their current four-game road trip at the Calgary Flames on Sunday. By projections, McDavid could be back against the Minnesota Wild on Nov. 21, or two days later against the New York Rangers.
McDavid has not been out more than six games consecutively since crashing into the end boards in his rookie season in 2015-16 and missing 37 games with a broken clavicle. The Oilers went 14-18-5 in his absence and missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the 10th consecutive season.
A three-time Hart Trophy winner (2017, 2021, 2023) as the League’s most valuable player, four-time Ted Lindsay Award winner as most outstanding player (2017, 2018, 2021, 2023) and five-time Art Ross Trophy winner as the NHL’s leading scorer (2017, 2018, 2021, 2022, 2023), McDavid has missed 19 games since his rookie season.