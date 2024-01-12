Oilers defeat Red Wings in OT, tie franchise record with 9th straight victory

Detroit nearly doubled its lead on the ensuing power play, but Robby Fabbri’s shot hit the crossbar and post before bouncing away at 5:14.

“We hit iron five times tonight; those are all shots that could have been goals,” Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said. “If [Fabbri’s] shot goes in, we’re up 2-0 in the third.”

McDavid tied it 1-1 at 9:12. He got the puck at the blue line, skated around Red Wings defenseman Jake Walman and deked Lyon out of position before sliding the puck into the empty net.

“As great as that play was, McDavid’s hockey IQ was just as impressive,” Lalonde said. “He had to have the patience and poise to not touch the puck until (Leon) Draisaitl tagged up. I don’t know how many players could have thought that through.”

Hyman gave Edmonton a 2-1 lead at 14:00, beating Lyon with a wrist shot through traffic for his 26th goal of the season.

Maatta tied it 2-2 at 16:03, lunging to knock the puck over the line after it slipped between Pickard’s pads.

Oilers forward Evander Kane had a goal disallowed with 12 seconds left in regulation due to a hand pass by Derek Ryan.

Edmonton, which outshot Detroit 19-6 in the third, is 17-3-0 since a 5-12-1 start, including winning streaks of eight and nine games.

“We came into this season with a lot of confidence, and things didn’t go our way off the hop,” Nurse said. “We could have easily let it continue to snowball, but we found a way to dig ourselves out of it.”

NOTES: With his 906th point, McDavid tied Glenn Anderson for fourth in Oilers history; Mark Messier is third with 1,034. McDavid, who 27 on Saturday, is fourth on the NHL scoring list for players 26 and younger behind Wayne Gretzky (1,606 points), Mario Lemieux (1,014) and Dale Hawerchuk (929). … McDavid (seven) and Hyman (six) combined for 13 shots on goal; no Red Wings player had more than three. … Draisaitl won 12 of 15 face-offs (80 percent). … Lyon is 4-1-1 with a .913 save percentage since returning from injury on Dec. 29.