McDavid, Oilers impressed with Celebrini ahead of matchup with Sharks

Celebrini, who is fourth in the NHL with 78 points (27 goals, 51 assists) in 51 games this season, had a goal and three assists in a 5-2 win at the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday and has six points (three goals, three assists) in his past two games. He is a big reason San Jose (27-21-3), which is looking to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2018-19, is tied with the Los Angeles Kings and Seattle Kraken for the second wild card from the Western Conference, two points behind the Anaheim Ducks for third place in the Pacific Division.

After being selected No. 1 by the Sharks in the 2024 NHL Draft, he had 63 points (25 goals, 38 assists) in 70 games last season. Celebrini was a finalist for the Calder Trophy, awarded to the NHL rookie of the year, which was won by Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson.

“He’s driven, it seems like. You could tell even last year playing against him, he plays hard,” McDavid said. “He plays not a typical teenager game. He’s dug in on face-offs, wins puck battles and does all the little things a veteran does. It’s been impressive.”

McDavid leads the NHL with 92 points (33 goals, 59 assists) in 54 games. Selected No. 1 by Edmonton in the 2015 NHL Draft, he had 100 points (30 goals, 70 assists) in 82 games in his second season in 2016-17, when he turned 20.

Celebrini entered the NHL under similar circumstances to both McDavid and Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. All three went No. 1 in the draft and were expected to take a young, rebuilding team to the next level.

“We’ve skated together a little bit (in the offseason) over the past few years,” Nugent-Hopkins said of him and Celebrini. “This year, I was unable to skate until later with my (broken) hand, but I’ve seen him and known about him for a long time now. The way he’s evolved into the player his is at this point, so fast, is very impressive.”

Nugent-Hopkins faced big expectations when he entered the League as an 18-year-old in 2011-12 after Edmonton selected him with the No. 1 pick in the 2011 NHL Draft. He had 52 points (18 goals, 34 assists) in 62 games in his first season.

A Vancouver-area product like Celebrini, Nugent-Hopkins played his 1,000 NHL game Sunday, becoming the first player to play that many exclusively with Edmonton. He knows firsthand how tough it is to have the type of impact Celebrini is making in his second season.

“It’s extremely difficult,” Nugent-Hopkins said. “There’s only really a handful of guys that have been able to step in and make the impact he has so far.

“I would say competing against bigger guys that you’re not used to every night is probably the hardest part. If you can think the game, it helps you, especially early on. Then you can kind of grow your game into that, but he obviously thinks the game so well, and is just hard on pucks and takes pucks into dirty areas, and he gets a lot of success off that.”