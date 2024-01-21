Oilers defeat Flames, set record with 13th straight victory

Hyman scores for Edmonton, which has longest winning streak by Canadian team in NHL history

Recap: Oilers @ Flames 1.20.24

By Aaron Vickers
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

CALGARY -- The Edmonton Oilers set the record for the longest winning streak by a Canadian team in NHL history with their 13th consecutive victory, 3-1 against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday.

Edmonton tied the 1967-68 Montreal Canadiens’ previous record of 12 straight wins with a 4-2 victory against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday.

Zach Hyman, Ryan McLeod and Sam Gagner scored, and Stuart Skinner made 26 saves for the Oilers (26-15-1), who set a franchise record with their ninth consecutive road win. Connor McDavid’s 12-game point streak ended.

MacKenzie Weegar scored, and Dan Vladar made 29 saves for the Flames (21-20-5), who have lost their second straight after a four-game winning streak.

McLeod gave Edmonton a 1-0 lead at 15:03 of the first period when he pulled a pass from Warren Foegele up through his legs before cutting in on a partial break and lifting a shot over Vladar's glove.

His goal came after Vladar make consecutive right-pad saves on Foegele's breakaway five minutes into the game, a stick save on McDavid in behind Calgary's defense at 5:54 and a sprawling glove save on Connor Brown on a 2-on-1 setup by Dylan Holloway at 10:18.

Weegar tied it 1-1 at 1:58 of the second period when he chipped a Blake Coleman pass over Skinner's left shoulder on a 3-on-1.

Gagner put Calgary back ahead 2-1 at 1:39 of the third period to put the Oilers after his centering pass from below the goal line tipped off Rasmus Andersson before catching the thumb of Vladar's glove and deflecting back off the post and in.

Hyman scored on a wraparound into an empty net with 35 seconds remaining for the 3-1 final.

