Chase 'blessed' by turnout for Puck Cancer 2nd Shift charity game

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. -- The emotions and financial contributions that brought success to the first Puck Cancer fundraiser event in 2024 weren't going to keep St. Louis Blues and NHL alumnus Kelly Chase from a second one.

The 57-year-old, who was first diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) in November 2023 and went into remission last year, is now battling a second round of AML but has been undergoing chemotherapy following a bone marrow transplant from his brother, Kyle Chase.

Under the advice of doctors, though Chase again is in remission, he was advised to not participate in the on-ice activities, and to an extent, not attend the event so he can maintain his strength while his body acclimates to the new bone marrow.

The Blues alumni hosted the second annual Puck Cancer Second Shift Alumni game against the Chicago Blackhawks alumni at Centene Community Ice Center on Friday.

Proceeds benefited the Siteman Cancer Center and The V Foundation for Cancer Research. The first game raised $600,000 for cancer research last year.

The bond Chase shares not only with St. Louis alumni but NHL alumni is a bond that will live for an eternity.

“It’s overwhelming for me, like honestly,” Chase said. “In that locker room, the lengths that people have gone to come here to this event is crazy. I’d like to say that it’s inspiring, and it’s inspiring for me, but I don’t know; I look at it from a different platform because I can’t believe that people have treated me so well. I’ve been blessed with so many good friends.”

Blues alumni included Brian Elliott, Marc Bergevin, Barret Jackman, Andy McDonald, Kevin Shattenkirk, Alexander Steen, Blues associate coach Steve Ott, current Blues coach Jim Montgomery, Scottie Upshall, Mike Sillinger, Scott Mellanby, Paul Stastny, Chris Butler, Cam Janssen, Tyson Nash, Scott Young and Jeff Brown.