NHL nationally televised games for week of Jan. 5

Each Monday throughout the 2025-26 NHL season, ESPN and NHL Network analyst Kevin Weekes will provide fans with a guide of games that will be nationally televised. Today, a look at games for the 14th week of the regular season.
Highlights include the Detroit Red Wings visiting the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on "Prime Monday Night Hockey," and the New York Rangers going to TD Garden to face the Boston Bruins.
MONDAY, JANUARY 5
Detroit Red Wings at Ottawa Senators (7:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, Prime, FDSNDET)
The "Prime Monday Night Hockey" game in Canada features the Red Wings (24-15-4), who have enjoyed a top-three place in the Atlantic Division for a while now, and the Senators (20-15-5), who seek their third straight win. Detroit has lost two in a row (0-1-1), including getting a season-low 12 shots on goal in a 4-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. They cannot let the losses snowball like they have in the past two seasons when they competed for a Stanley Cup Playoff berth before ultimately falling short. Tim Stutzle has been all over the score sheet for the Senators and enters the week on a 12-game point streak (19 points; eight goals, 11 assists).
TUESDAY, JANUARY 6
Florida Panthers at Toronto Maple Leafs (7:30 p.m. ET; SNO, TNT, HBO MAX)
Auston Matthews is heating up at the right time for the Maple Leafs (19-15-7). He has five goals in his past two games, including becoming Toronto's all-time leading goal-scorer Saturday. That's no small feat for a team that's been around for a century. The Maple Leafs could use the offense during what's been a disappointing season, although they're on a six-game point streak (4-0-2). A game against their division and a playoff rival should be good enough motivation for them to show up in this one. This begins a six-game road trip and nine of 10 away from home for Florida (22-16-3), which could be without Seth Jones after the defenseman was injured in the Winter Classic. The Panthers have had the most man-games lost to injury this season, but should receive a boost soon when Matthew Tkachuk returns.
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 7
Dallas Stars at Washington Capitals (7 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, Victory+, TNT)
The Stars (25-9-8) built themselves a cushion early in the season, which is a good thing since they’ve lost five in a row (0-2-3) after falling 4-3 in overtime to the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday. Jason Robertson has 49 points, the most among United States-born players this season, but Team USA did not select him to its roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. The forward is a threat every time he has the puck and has been a big part of Dallas' success this season. The Stars have dealt with injuries to key players and had guys step up, which isn't easy to do in the NHL and especially a division as tough as the Central. The Capitals (21-15-6) enter the week with three wins in 12 games (3-6-3). They have scoring depth, defense and goaltending, but for some reason have not played well on special teams, ranking in the bottom six on the power play and penalty kill. They are also 0-5 in shootouts this season and with as tight as the Eastern Conference is, every point is big.
SATURDAY, JANUARY 10
New York Rangers at Boston Bruins (1 p.m. ET; ABC, SNP, SNO, SNE)
The last time the Rangers (20-18-5) played on national television, they dominated the Panthers at the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic with a 5-1 win in Miami on Jan. 2. Mika Zibanejad had five points including a hat trick after he had just one goal in his previous 10 games. If Zibanejad is confident and scoring, that's good news for the Rangers. He also had two goals when the Rangers defeated the Bruins 6-2 in Boston on Nov. 28. The Rangers are much better on the road (15-8-2) than at home (5-10-3) this season, so it will be on the Bruins to try and take them out of the game early. Boston (21-18-2) lost six in a row (0-4-2) before winning their past two games. Morgan Geekie scored an NHL career-high 33 goals last season and, with 25 halfway through the season, is on pace to perhaps reach 50.
Los Angeles Kings at Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY, FDSNW)
What can you say about Connor McDavid that hasn't already been said? The Oilers captain enters the week on a 15-game point streak (36 points; 14 goals, 22 assists) and has helped Edmonton sit first in the Pacific Division despite having more losses than wins this season (20-16-6). McDavid thrives against the Kings, with 44 points in 34 regular-season games, and has as many in the playoffs (44 points; 17 goals, 27 assists in 34 games). Somehow, this is the first matchup of the season for these teams after the Oilers eliminated the Kings from the Western Conference First Round last season for the fourth straight time. Los Angeles (17-14-9) is lucky to be in a wild-card spot as of right now after the way it's played the past month. The Kings really need to add a scorer or two or else it's going to be a long second half of the season.
OTHER NATIONALLY TELEVISED GAMES
TUESDAY
New Jersey Devils at New York Islanders (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+)
WEDNESDAY
Calgary Flames at Montreal Canadiens (7:30 p.m. ET; RDS, SN)
St. Louis Blues at Chicago Blackhawks (9:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT)
San Jose Sharks at Los Angeles Kings (10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNW, NBCSCA, SN)
THURSDAY
New York Islanders at Nashville Predators (8 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+)
FRIDAY
Washington Capitals at Chicago Blackhawks (8 p.m. ET; CHSN, MNMT2, NHLN, SNP, TVAS)
SATURDAY
Calgary Flames at Pittsburgh Penguins (3:30 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, SN, TVAS)
Vancouver Canucks at Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNO, SNW, SNP)
Detroit Red Wings at Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE, FDSNDET)
Florida Panthers at Ottawa Senators (7 p.m. ET; SN1, TVAS2, NHLN, SCRIPPS)
SUNDAY
New Jersey Devils at Winnipeg Jets (2 p.m. ET; TSN3, NHLN, MSGSN)
Vegas Golden Knights at San Jose Sharks (8 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NHLN, NBCSCA, SNP, SNW, SNO, TVAS)