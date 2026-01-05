NHL nationally televised games for week of Jan. 5

MONDAY, JANUARY 5

Detroit Red Wings at Ottawa Senators (7:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, Prime, FDSNDET)

The "Prime Monday Night Hockey" game in Canada features the Red Wings (24-15-4), who have enjoyed a top-three place in the Atlantic Division for a while now, and the Senators (20-15-5), who seek their third straight win. Detroit has lost two in a row (0-1-1), including getting a season-low 12 shots on goal in a 4-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. They cannot let the losses snowball like they have in the past two seasons when they competed for a Stanley Cup Playoff berth before ultimately falling short. Tim Stutzle has been all over the score sheet for the Senators and enters the week on a 12-game point streak (19 points; eight goals, 11 assists).

TUESDAY, JANUARY 6

Florida Panthers at Toronto Maple Leafs (7:30 p.m. ET; SNO, TNT, HBO MAX)

Auston Matthews is heating up at the right time for the Maple Leafs (19-15-7). He has five goals in his past two games, including becoming Toronto's all-time leading goal-scorer Saturday. That's no small feat for a team that's been around for a century. The Maple Leafs could use the offense during what's been a disappointing season, although they're on a six-game point streak (4-0-2). A game against their division and a playoff rival should be good enough motivation for them to show up in this one. This begins a six-game road trip and nine of 10 away from home for Florida (22-16-3), which could be without Seth Jones after the defenseman was injured in the Winter Classic. The Panthers have had the most man-games lost to injury this season, but should receive a boost soon when Matthew Tkachuk returns.