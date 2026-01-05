Color of Hockey: Taylor touted as being next great women's player

The new year is off to a flying start for Chyna Taylor.

The 16-year-old defenseman from Louisville, Kentucky, is headed to Cape Breton, Nova Scotia, to represent the United States for the second time at the IIHF U18 Women’s World Championship from Jan. 10-18, looking to add a gold medal to the silver she won last year.

She arrives at the tournament fresh from being named Sports Illustrated Kids 2025 SportsKid of the Year on Dec. 30, and joined a roster of previous winners that includes NBA star LeBron James (2000), women’s college basketball phenom JuJu Watkins (2020), retired NFL quarterback Eli Manning (1992), Olympic gymnast Dominque Dawes (1989), Major League Baseball slugger Bryce Harper (2004) and former Little League baseball pitcher/turned New York Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury (1991).

“I would definitely say it's overwhelming,” Taylor said of the award and returning to the U.S. women’s U18 team. “I mean, it's super exciting for all these opportunities I've been receiving. I mean, I would say I'm more excited than overwhelmed with all of it.”

Taylor is in her fourth season at Lovell Academy in Rockland, Massachusetts, where she has 116 points (46 goals, 70 assists) in 61 games for their U16 AAA and high school hockey teams, eclipsing totals from her previous three seasons. She has 371 points (114 goals, 257 assists) in 301 games at Lovell.

“She’s on pace for a 255-point season,” Lovell coach Caitrin Lonergan said. “For defensemen, she’s broken the goals, assists, points record for boys and girls at Lovell Academy.”