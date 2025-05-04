Rantanen gets hat trick, Stars rally past Avalanche in 3rd to win Game 7

Dallas will face the Winnipeg Jets or St. Louis Blues in the second round. Game 7 of that series is Sunday (7:00 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TBS, MAX, FDSNMW).

Rantanen also added an assist, and Wyatt Johnston broke a tie at 16:04 of the third for the Stars, who are the No. 2 seed from the Central Division. Matt Duchene had two assists, and Jake Oettinger made 24 saves.

Nathan MacKinnon and Josh Manson scored for the Avalanche, who were the No. 3 seed from the Central. Mackenzie Blackwood made 15 saves.

Rantanen cut Colorado’s lead to 2-1 at 7:49 of the third on a shot from the high slot that went into the top corner of the net blocker side.

His second goal of the game tied it 2-2 at 13:46 on a wraparound that banked in off Avalanche defenseman Samuel Girard’s skate.

Johnston then gave Dallas a 3-2 lead on the power play with a one-timer off a cross-ice pass from Duchene, and Rantanen completed the hat trick with an empty-net goal with three seconds remaining for the 4-2 final.

It was the second consecutive game with a four-point period for Rantanen, who had one goal and three assists in the second period of Game 6.

Manson gave the Avalanche a 1-0 lead at 9:50 of the second period on a short-handed goal. After Dallas defender Thomas Harley lost a puck battle along the boards, Colorado forward Logan O’Connor spotted Manson as the trailing forward and his shot bounced in off Oettinger after the goalie made the initial stop.

MacKinnon made it 2-0 just 31 seconds into the third on a shot from the top of the crease on a delayed penalty call.

Blackwood had a glove save a minute later on Duchene’s shot from the bottom of the left face-off circle to keep it 2-0.