Rantanen has hat trick, 4 points for Stars in 3rd period of Game 7 to eliminate former Avalanche teammates

DALLAS -- Mikko Rantanen got his revenge.
The Dallas Stars were minutes from elimination Saturday when he exploded for three goals and an assist, leading his new team to a 4-2 win in Game 7 of the Western Conference First Round against the team that had traded him, the Colorado Avalanche.
The forward became the first player to record a hat trick in the third period of a Game 7 in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
“Obviously, things happened not the way I expected to happen [with Colorado], but it’s business, like I’ve said many times,” Rantanen said. “I don’t know. Revenge? I’m just happy to win [against] another team in the playoffs. It doesn’t matter who it is. So, I’m just happy to be on the winning side and move on here.”
The Avalanche traded Rantanen to the Carolina Hurricanes on Jan. 24, only to watch the Hurricanes flip him to their Central Division rivals on March 7. The pending unrestricted free agent signed an eight-year, $96 million contract with the Stars.
Now it was the third period of Game 7. Colorado led 2-0. American Airlines Center was silent.
Rantanen carried the puck into the offensive zone and fired a wrist shot into the upper left corner of the net, cutting the lead to 2-1 at 7:49. He wrapped around the net, and the puck bounced in off the skate of Avalanche defenseman Samuel Girard at 13:46, tying the game 2-2. He assisted on a power-play goal by center Wyatt Johnston at 16:04, giving the Stars a 3-2 lead.
Finally, he iced the game with an empty-net goal with 2.7 seconds left and pumped his right fist as the arena roared. The Avalanche had to watch as crew members picked up all the hats the fans tossed onto the ice.
“It’s pretty shocking,” Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon said. “I felt like we were in total control, and Mikko, credit to him, he made some amazing plays. He was the difference-maker. He took over. Yeah, I don’t know. I’m in shock, to be honest.”