Sweeney continuing to push right buttons for Bruins ahead of Draft

That victory, the seven-game win against the Vancouver Canucks, is now 13 years ago, long enough that the players on that team have moved on to second stages of their careers, to front offices themselves, to coaching, to the Hall of Fame.

But it's what Sweeney is trying to replicate in Boston – as are all the GMs in the NHL – to scale the mountain, to get back to the Final, to do it without the pain of a downturn.

"The ultimate goal is to try and win and I spent 10 years in those other roles trying to complement what was in place and the people around me, learn and grow, trying to win then, and I don't think it's any different at this stage," he said.

"People talk about five-year plans and whatever the case is. When I first got the job, we had a vision of where we had to get back to. And you know that there's a balancing act. But I think we've done a decent job of being highly competitive and that's what are goals are, ultimately, to win."

* * * *

It is easy to debate Sweeney's career in Boston, the highlights and the lowlights, the successes and failures, and many of the Bruins faithful do. But it's also possible that Sweeney started from behind, with one of his most difficult moments, putting him into a hole that it's been tough to climb out of, especially in the court of public opinion. That was the 2015 NHL Draft, which arrived barely a month after he was named GM.

It's the swing-and-miss few days that contained both some of Sweeney's finest work -- trading Lucic for Martin Jones, Colin Miller and a first-round draft choice -- and some of his most panned, the draft itself. Had Sweeney made different picks – swapped Jakub Zboril and Zach Senyshyn for, say, Mathew Barzal or Kyle Connor or Thomas Chabot or Brock Boeser or Travis Konecny – his entire career in Boston might have taken on a different cast.

"That was a little unfair to Don," said Neely, who has been president of the team since June 16, 2010, and who has been clear that he does not micromanage Sweeney. "Based on when we went through the interview process for the next GM, by the time we made a decision on Don, it was probably on us a little bit too. It was mid-May or something like that. Until you really understand that you're going to be the one calling the shots at the draft, you're not really focused on, 'OK, if it's my decision, what am I doing?'

"To be honest with you, I think he did everything right getting three first-round picks in that draft and how he acquired them. And then we were trying to move up and it just was too expensive in our eyes to move up as many spots as we wanted to."

That, in some ways, crowds out some of the impressive work that Sweeney has done, with college free agents, with goaltending -- drafting Swayman in the fourth round in 2017 and signing Ullmark, who won the Vezina Trophy in 2022-23 – with trades for Pavel Zacha, Hampus Lindholm and Coyle, with the draft choices that have worked out, like McAvoy and Carlo, all parts of the team's present and its future.

"'Sweens' is one of those guys that thinks a lot and thinks deeply about his next move," said Julien, who coached the Bruins from 2007-17. "So it's never a knee-jerk decision. I've been impressed with the way he's filled his roster over the years in trying to replace key players. Kudos to the way, the system, because that certainly helps, but for Sweens, he's got to find the players that can play that way."

That has been part of the storyline in Boston for years, with frequent references made to the Bruins' culture, to a mien that has been handed down from one player to the next, one generation to the next, from Zdeno Chara to Bergeron to Marchand. That that is the reason they have won and kept on winning, as they have lost players and transitioned and become a wholly new team.

"I think the core of your hockey team is so important, but you've got to have the right core that is willing to play the way the Bruins play and compete," Julien said. "I think so far that they've been able to do that."

That success belies the difficulty of locating those players, getting their buy-in, again and again. It is notable too that the biggest of missteps in that vein from Sweeney – the Nov. 2022, decision to sign Mitchell Miller, a prospect who was convicted of racist bullying and who had already had his draft status revoked by Arizona Coyotes after they picked him in the 2020 NHL Draft – ended up reversed after an outcry by the Bruins players, who were clear that he did not fit with the culture that had been built in Boston.

"You have to realize that a job is difficult and, no matter how prepared you think you are, you're not and you have to learn by making some mistakes, unfortunately," Sweeney said, not speaking specifically about Miller. "And trying to improve in those areas that you did fumble and hope that you get enough rope to survive. Fortunately, I've got people that have believed in me and our organization to try and accomplish them."

* * * *

There were many who believed that the Bruins might not even make the playoffs this season, given the losses of Bergeron and Krejci, the little cap space that Sweeney had left. And yet, the Bruins nearly won their second straight Presidents' Trophy, eventually falling to the second spot in the Atlantic and a date with the Maple Leafs.

That they made it to the second round, which they failed to do the record-setting season prior, was far from a lock.

"It's always easy to criticize general managers for things," Julien said. "But in this case here, I think it's hard to criticize a guy who continues to keep his team competitive and not just competitive, but one of the top teams in the League every year."

And he is getting accolades outside of Boston too, being named the GM for Canada for the upcoming 2025 4 Nations Face-Off and an assistant GM for the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics.

"Incredibly prepared. Incredibly hard-working. Incredibly bright," Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said. "I think when he gets home, he sleeps in that Iron Man outfit because he probably only needs an hour of sleep a day and then he comes out and he just starts running. He's a beast.

"I'm amazed at the man. The job he does, just look at our lineup. No one thought we would be the team we are. I think not enough credit goes to him."

Does he care about the credit? Does he care about that uneasy relationship with the fans?

Does he feel he's reached a détente?

"You always care," Sweeney said. "No matter how you might deflect, you always care. It's a polarizing job. Far harder than if you got a chance to play. And you lose one night, you go out and do your damnedest to win the next and make them proud of you.

"The wheel turns slower here and every decision is scrutinized. It's just harder. The job is harder. Unless you win, I don't know whether or not you're ever going to…"

He trails off.

"But, again, I'm not going to stop," he said. "Ultimately, I've been put in a position, earned a position so to speak. I want to do it to the best of my ability and if I can't, then the proof will be in the pudding."

NHL.com columnist Nick Cotsonika contributed to this report