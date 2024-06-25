2024 NHL Draft: Atlantic Division needs

FLORIDA PANTHERS

Top Priority: Defenseman depth

First pick: No. 97

The situation: The Panthers defeated the Edmonton Oilers in seven games in the Stanley Cup Final to win the first championship in their history, one season after losing in five games to the Vegas Golden Knights in the Final. Florida's first of four selections in this draft will come at the end of the third round after trading their first- and second-round picks. The Panthers didn't receive any major contributions from rookies in 2023-24, primarily because of the strong roster that's been built. There could be a need for younger players soon, with a large group of pending free agents, including forwards Sam Reinhart, Vladimir Tarasenko and Nick Cousins, and defensemen Brandon Montour, Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Dmitry Kulikov. Adding to their prospect depth at defense could be a priority; Evan Nause (2021, No. 56), Marek Alscher (2022, No. 93) and Michael Benning (2020, No. 95) might be the top defensemen in the pipeline.

Possible fits: Ondrej Becher, C, Prince George (WHL); Anthony Romani, RW, North Bay (OHL); Matyas Melovsky, C, Baie-Comeau (QMJHL)