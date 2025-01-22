Flyers defeat Red Wings in OT, extend point streak to 6

Ristolainen wins it with 26 seconds left, Ersson makes 27 saves for Philadelphia

DET@PHI: Ristolainen crashes the net and wins it for the Flyers

By Adam Kimelman
@NHLAdamK NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor

PHILADELPHIA -- Rasmus Ristolainen scored with 26 seconds remaining in overtime and the Philadelphia Flyers extended their point streak to six games with a 2-1 win against the Detroit Red Wings at Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday.

Joel Farabee led a rush up the ice and tried passing for Owen Tippett but the puck deflected off a Red Wings player and Ristolainen crashed the net and pushed the puck over the goal line.

Farabee had a goal and an assist for Philadelphia (22-20-6), which is 5-0-1 in its past six games. Samuel Ersson made 27 saves.

Ben Chiarot scored for Detroit (21-21-5), which has lost four of its past five (1-3-1). Alex Lyon made 24 saves.

Farabee put the Flyers ahead 1-0 at 5:21 of the first period. Sean Couturier took a pass from Farabee and backhanded a return pass into the slot. Farabee deked and lifted a backhand over Lyon.

Chiarot scored 30 seconds into the third period to tie the game, beating Ersson from the left side after a backhand pass through the slot by Red Wings forward Lucas Raymond.

The goal was Chiarot's second of the season, both of which have come against the Flyers.

Latest News

Evans’ late goal helps Canadiens rally past Lightning

NHL Buzz: Zegras to return from knee injury for Ducks against Panthers

Laine says Finland players 'hate' Sweden ahead of rivalry game at 4 Nations Face-Off in Montreal

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Ovechkin tours Oilers Hall of Fame, focused on catching Gretzky

McGinn out rest of season for Ducks after ACL surgery

Vancouver Canucks Quarter-Century Teams unveiled

Pepsi Zero Sugar NHL Goalie Challenge picks

NHL EDGE stats: Dobes providing Canadiens with latest spark

NHL On Tap: Ovechkin continues run at Gretzky when Capitals visit Oilers

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

Kings play 1st home game since Los Angeles-area wildfires

Crosby helps Penguins defeat slumping Kings

Hayton has 3 points, Utah Hockey Club holds off Jets

Aho scores in OT, Hurricanes rally past Blackhawks

Matthews stays hot, Maple Leafs hold off Lightning for 3rd win in row

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings