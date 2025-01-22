Flyers defeat Red Wings in OT, extend point streak to 6

Joel Farabee led a rush up the ice and tried passing for Owen Tippett but the puck deflected off a Red Wings player and Ristolainen crashed the net and pushed the puck over the goal line.

Farabee had a goal and an assist for Philadelphia (22-20-6), which is 5-0-1 in its past six games. Samuel Ersson made 27 saves.

Ben Chiarot scored for Detroit (21-21-5), which has lost four of its past five (1-3-1). Alex Lyon made 24 saves.

Farabee put the Flyers ahead 1-0 at 5:21 of the first period. Sean Couturier took a pass from Farabee and backhanded a return pass into the slot. Farabee deked and lifted a backhand over Lyon.

Chiarot scored 30 seconds into the third period to tie the game, beating Ersson from the left side after a backhand pass through the slot by Red Wings forward Lucas Raymond.

The goal was Chiarot's second of the season, both of which have come against the Flyers.