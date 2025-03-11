Ullmark makes season-high 48 saves, Senators edge Red Wings

Ullmark, who was making his eighth consecutive start, is the sixth goaltender in NHL history to make at least 27 saves in a period without allowing a goal (since shots were first tracked in 1997-98).

Dylan Cozens scored his first goal for Ottawa (33-25-5), which has won three in a row and is 4-0-1 in its past five games. Brady Tkachuk had an assist to extend his point streak to six games (six goals, one assist).

Dylan Larkin scored, and Cam Talbot made 21 saves for the Red Wings (30-28-6).

Perron gave Ottawa a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 7:39 of the second period, beating Talbot blocker side with a wrist shot from the left circle.

Perron has scored three of his four goals this season in the past five games.

Larkin tied it 1-1 at 2:58 of the third period. His initial shot from the right circle was stopped by Ullmark, but Matthew Highmore could clear the rebound in the slot, and Larkin ended up beating the goaltender under his blocker with a wrist shot from the left circle.

Cozens put the Senators back in front 2-1 at 14:56. He one-timed a pass from Jake Sanderson into an open net from the bottom of the left circle for a power-play goal.

Cozens has two points (one goal, one assist) in two games with Ottawa since being acquired in a trade with the Buffalo Sabres on Friday.

Lucas Raymond thought he had tied the game for Detroit with a buzzer-beating goal, but a video review showed that time had ran out before the puck crossed the goal line.