Islanders score 7 against Red Wings, win 4th straight 

Heineman, who was acquired in the trade with the Montreal Canadiens for Noah Dobson on June 27, also extended his point streak to an NHL career-long five games (five goals, one assist).

“I'm just going out there and trying to play as good as I can,” Heineman said. “Bo (Horvat) is serving me really good passes out there, so I just have my stick on the ice and I'm trying to grip and rip it."

Mathew Barzal, Tony DeAngelo and Simon Holmstrom each had a goal and an assist, Anders Lee had three assists, and David Rittich made 31 saves for the Islanders (4-3-0). Horvat and Ryan Pulock each had two assists.

Matthew Schaefer was plus-2 in 25:14 of ice time but had his season-opening point streak end at six games (two goals, five assists). It was tied for the longest point streak to start a career by a defenseman in NHL history.

“I’m very pleased. I mean, we got a lot of guys that played really well,” New York coach Patrick Roy said. “Rittich was outstanding. He made some great saves. He made things look easy at times. So, it was a great performance by him. I think our captain (Lee) was a beast out there. He played hard, and I thought he had a strong game. ... Tony DeAngelo -- the players named him the player of the game -- he had a strong game. He scored a nice goal on the first one to give us [the lead]. I thought he played like the Tony of last year. So, it was nice to see that.”