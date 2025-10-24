ELMONT, N.Y. -- Emil Heineman scored twice for his first multigoal NHL game, and the New York Islanders won their fourth straight with a 7-2 victory against the Detroit Red Wings at UBS Arena on Thursday.
Islanders score 7 against Red Wings, win 4th straight
Heineman gets 1st career multigoal game, Schaefer has point streak end at 6
Heineman, who was acquired in the trade with the Montreal Canadiens for Noah Dobson on June 27, also extended his point streak to an NHL career-long five games (five goals, one assist).
“I'm just going out there and trying to play as good as I can,” Heineman said. “Bo (Horvat) is serving me really good passes out there, so I just have my stick on the ice and I'm trying to grip and rip it."
Mathew Barzal, Tony DeAngelo and Simon Holmstrom each had a goal and an assist, Anders Lee had three assists, and David Rittich made 31 saves for the Islanders (4-3-0). Horvat and Ryan Pulock each had two assists.
Matthew Schaefer was plus-2 in 25:14 of ice time but had his season-opening point streak end at six games (two goals, five assists). It was tied for the longest point streak to start a career by a defenseman in NHL history.
“I’m very pleased. I mean, we got a lot of guys that played really well,” New York coach Patrick Roy said. “Rittich was outstanding. He made some great saves. He made things look easy at times. So, it was a great performance by him. I think our captain (Lee) was a beast out there. He played hard, and I thought he had a strong game. ... Tony DeAngelo -- the players named him the player of the game -- he had a strong game. He scored a nice goal on the first one to give us [the lead]. I thought he played like the Tony of last year. So, it was nice to see that.”
Dylan Larkin and Jonatan Berggren scored for the Red Wings (5-3-0), who were coming off a 4-2 loss at the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday. Cam Talbot made 23 saves.
“I think a lack of showing up here with being on a back-to-back, we just made it very easy on them and they capitalized,” Larkin said. “And then we just chased it and let it get more and more out of hand. It wasn't good enough tonight, and we didn't execute. We didn't execute a back-to-back here, sticking to our strategy and making it easy, playing a simple game.”
DeAngelo gave the Islanders a 1-0 lead at 2:05 of the first period. Jumping in on a rush, DeAngelo took a cross-ice pass from Lee, who was along the left boards, and beat Talbot blocker side from the right circle.
Heineman made it 2-0 at 14:56, burying a one-timer glove side off a pass from Horvat on a 2-on-1.
Jean-Gabriel Pageau extended the lead to 3-0 at 7:25 of the second period. Lee picked up a turnover at center ice, skated down the right wing and stopped before passing over to Pageau, who beat Talbot glove side from all alone in the slot.
Kyle Palmieri made it 4-0 at 13:09 when Pulock’s centering pass deflected in off his left skate at the top of the crease. Detroit challenged the play for goaltender interference, but the call stood after a video review.
Barzal made it 5-0 at 19:34. He roofed a shot over Talbot's glove on a short breakaway after Lee stripped Albert Johansson of the puck at Detroit’s blue line.
Larkin made it 5-1 with a power-play goal at 3:11 of the third period. He knocked in his own rebound after his initial backhand trickled behind Rittich.
Heineman made it 6-1 at 7:19, scoring his second of the game with another one-timer off a pass from Horvat.
Holmstrom buried a rebound in the left circle 38 seconds later to push it to 7-1.
"Holmstrom had a really good game stepping onto the [third] line," Roy said. "I thought he was really good. He was really good on the penalty kill. I mean, I love his puck protection. Offensively, he was skating well."
Berggren made it 7-2 at 17:20, scoring with a one-timer from the bottom of the left circle on a 3-on-2 rush.
“Our puck management through the neutral zone or in the offensive zone led to multiple rushes going the other way,” Red Wings coach Todd McLellan said. “They found the fourth man, they found the third man, they scored off rebounds. So, areas that we've worked on ... tried to put time into to correct or, I thought, we corrected after game one (a 5-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Oct. 9), they showed up again tonight.”
NOTES: Larkin extended his season-opening point streak to eight games (six goals, seven assists). ... Horvat (five goals, two assists) and Barzal (two goals, four assists) each extended his point streak to four games. ... Lee has seven points (two goals, five assists) in his past three games.