Heiskanen has 3 points, Stars score 6 in win against Red Wings

Robertson, Lindell each gets goal, assist; Detroit drops 3rd in row

Recap: Red Wings @ Stars 12.11.23

By Taylor Baird
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DALLAS -- Miro Heiskanen had two goals and an assist for the Dallas Stars in a 6-3 win against the Detroit Red Wings at American Airlines Center on Monday.

Jason Robertson and Esa Lindell each had a goal and an assist for the Stars (16-8-3), who had lost three of four. Roope Hintz and Sam Steel each had two assists, and Jake Oettinger made 27 saves.

Daniel Sprong and Jonatan Berggren scored, and Shayne Gostisbehere had two assists for the Red Wings (14-9-4), who have lost three straight. James Reimer made 29 saves.

Sprong gave Detroit a 1-0 lead at 5:20 of the first period on a shot from the bottom of the left circle.

Heiskanen tied it 1-1 on the power play at 13:35, scoring from the high slot past a screened Reimer.

Lindell put the Stars ahead 2-1 at 19:59 on a shot from the high slot that went off the left post and in.

Robertson extended the lead to 3-1 at 11:16 of the second period on a shot from the bottom of the right circle that he put in high far side.

Matt Duchene pushed it to 4-1 at 13:30 when Joel Hanley’s shot from the blue line deflected off his stick and in.

Berggren cut it to 4-2 with a goal 22 seconds later at 13:52, scoring on a rebound off a shot from Gostisbehere.

Joe Veleno made it 4-3 at 13:21 in the third period on the power play on a rebound from the side of the crease.

Joe Pavelski extended it to 5-3 on the power play 30 seconds later at 13:51 after tipping in a shot from the slot.

Heiskanen scored into an empty net at 19:18 for the 6-3 final.

