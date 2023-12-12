Perron suspended 6 games for actions in Red Wings game

NEW YORK – Detroit Red Wings forward David Perron has been suspended for six games, without pay, for cross-checking Ottawa Senators defenseman Artem Zub during NHL Game No. 412 in Detroit on Saturday, Dec. 9, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 13:50 of the first period. Perron was assessed a match penalty.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement and, based on his average annual salary, Perron will forfeit $148,437.48. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.