Gauthier gets 1st goal, Ducks score 4 in 3rd to rally past Red Wings

Breaks tie at 11:09, Zellweger has 3 points for Anaheim

Red Wings at Ducks | Recap

By Dan Arritt
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ANAHEIM -- Cutter Gauthier scored his first NHL goal to break a tie midway through the third period for the Anaheim Ducks, who scored four goals in the period and rallied for a 6-4 win against the Detroit Red Wings at Honda Center on Friday.

Olen Zellweger had a goal and two assists, and Trevor Zegras and Troy Terry also scored for the Ducks (6-8-2), who had lost five of six. John Gibson made 21 saves.

Marco Kasper scored his first NHL goal and had an assist, Alex DeBrincat and Lucas Raymond also had a goal and an assist for the Red Wings (7-8-1), who have lost three of four (1-3-0). Alex Lyon made 23 saves.

Gauthier gave Anaheim a 4-3 lead at 11:09 of the third on a wrist shot off the rush. The No. 5 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft by the Philadelphia Flyers, Gauthier was playing in his 17th NHL game.

Johnston scored on a redirection 38 seconds later to extend it to 5-3 at 11:47.

DeBrincat cut it to 5-4 at 16:16, converting a rebound on the power play.

Strome then scored into an empty net with 24 seconds left for the 6-4 final.

Zellweger gave the Ducks a 1-0 lead at 1:12 of the first period with a one-timer from the right point.

Kasper tied it 1-1 at 7:59 with a wrist shot on the game's first power play when J.T. Compher made a backhand feed to Kasper cutting down the middle of the Anaheim zone.

The Ducks committed back-to-back minor penalties two seconds apart late in the first period. Jonatan Berggren scored on the two-man advantage with a one-timer from the bottom of the right circle to give Detroit a 2-1 lead at 19:16.

Raymond extended it to 3-1 at 1:05 of the second period after he forced a turnover by Anaheim defenseman Pavel Mintyukov and got the puck back from DeBrincat on the breakaway.

Zegras cut it to 3-2 at 17:44 when Zellweger drew a tripping penalty behind the Anaheim net and then fed Zegras for a one-timer from in close with the man-advantage.

Terry tied it 3-3 with a power-play goal on a wrist shot at 3:54 of the third.

