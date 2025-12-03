Seider gets 3 points, Red Wings defeat Bruins to end 4-game slide

Alex DeBrincat and Lucas Raymond each had a goal and an assist, and John Gibson made 31 saves for Detroit (14-11-2). Patrick Kane had two assists, giving him 1,359 career points (495 goals, 864 assists). He is 16 points from passing Mike Modano (1,374) for the most by a United States-born player.

Alex Steeves scored twice, Hampus Lindholm had three assists, and Morgan Geekie had two assists for Boston (15-13-0). Jeremy Swayman allowed five goals on 23 shots before being pulled early in the third period, ending a 10-start streak of allowing three goals or fewer. Joonas Korpisalo made nine saves in relief.

The teams completed a home-and-home set; the Bruins defeated the Red Wings 3-2 in the shootout on Saturday.

James van Riemsdyk gave the Red Wings a 1-0 lead at 6:52 of the first period, scoring from the left circle after taking a stretch pass up the left wall from Albert Johansson.

Seider made it 2-0 at 13:49 when his point shot through traffic beat Swayman low on his stick side.

DeBrincat then pushed it to 3-0 at 1:35 of the second period. His shot from the high slot trickled between Swayman’s stick and his body before going over the goal line.

Jonathan Aspirot cut it to 3-1 at 11:09 with his first NHL goal, putting a point shot through Gibson’s pads.

Steeves pulled Boston within 3-2 at 15:38, putting in the rebound after Gibson stopped Elias Lindholm’s shot.

Ben Chiarot responded to make it 4-2 at 16:15, scoring from the right hash marks off a pass from Dylan Larkin. Larkin’s assist extended his point streak to five games (six points; two goals, four assists).

Raymond extended the lead to 5-2 on the power play at 3:55 of the third period, one-timing Seider’s pass in the left circle and chasing Swayman.

With the teams at 4-on-4, Marat Khusnutdinov scored on a tip from the edge of the crease at 14:57 to make it 5-3, and Steeves got his second of the game at 19:50 with the Boston net empty to make it a 5-4 final.