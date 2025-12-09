Gibson stops 39, gets 1st shutout with Red Wings in win against Canucks

Gibson, who was traded to Detroit by the Anaheim Ducks on June 28, recorded his 25th NHL shutout and first since Jan. 4, 2023, a 2-0 win against the Dallas Stars.

James van Riemsdyk scored for a fourth straight game, Dylan Larkin also had a goal and defenseman Axel Sandin-Pellikka had two assists for his first NHL multipoint game for the Red Wings (16-11-3), who have points in five straight games (3-0-2). Detroit won consecutive games for the first time since Nov. 16 and 18.

Kevin Lankinen allowed three goals on 13 shots before being pulled after the second period for the Canucks (11-16-3), who have lost eight of 10 (2-7-1). Nikita Tolopilo made six saves in relief.

Gibson made three tough saves early while Detroit was being outshot 10-2 before van Riemsdyk put the Red Wings ahead 1-0 at 14:14 of the first period after a one-handed pass from J.T. Compher from behind the net. Van Riemsdyk’s chip shot in tight at the right post was stopped by Lankinen, but he beat him to the other post to tuck the rebound in past his left pad.

Van Riemsdyk has six goals in his past seven games following a 16-game scoring drought.

Gibson made another quality save on a Canucks power play at 3:09 of the second period, throwing out the left pad to rob Jake DeBrusk on a rebound at the side of the net less than 30 seconds after DeBrusk hit the cross bar on a rush down left wing.

Andrew Copp extended it to 2-0 at 15:15 of the second period, finishing off a passing play with Sandin-Pellikka on a backdoor tap-in.

Nate Danielson scored 37 seconds later to push it to 3-0 at 15:52, deflecting a Sandin-Pellikka point shot past Lankinen from the top of the crease.

Larkin scored into an empty net at 15:29 of the third period for the 4-0 final.