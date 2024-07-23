Evason hoping for 'long playoff drive' after being hired as Blue Jackets coach

Dean Evason and the Columbus Blue Jackets might just be the perfect match to forge ahead together in a race to achieve what for both has been as of yet, unachievable.

Evason, named Columbus' new coach Monday and introduced in a press conference at Nationwide Arena on Tuesday, has never gone further than the second round in 18 appearances in the Stanley Cup Playoffs -- nine as a player, five as an assistant and four as a head coach.

Columbus has won one series in six playoff appearances since joining the NHL in 2000-01 (not including the qualifying round in 2020).

Motivation is not lacking. Passion is obvious. It's what landed Evason the job. It's what will drive him and the Blue Jackets.

"That long playoff drive, I'll be honest with you, eats at me too," Evason said Tuesday. "That's what I want as a head coach. That's what our players want. Obviously, that's what [general manager] Don [Waddell] wants and the ownership here. But sure, most importantly the fanbase wants that, 100 percent."

It took Evason 23 seconds into his opening remarks to utter the words "Stanley Cup." It came after a couple of the obligatory thank yous. If those weren't necessary, it likely would have been the first thing he said, maybe the first two words.

He said "Stanley Cup" again 25 seconds later, concluding his opening remarks. He mentioned it several more times in the 34-minute press conference that featured questions from reporters in person and on Zoom.

"We want to win the Stanley Cup," Evason said. "I've dreamt of hoisting the Stanley Cup with a blue suit on. That's what you do. I had a passion to lift the Stanley Cup with my skates on. That's not going to happen. But I have this opportunity to hoist the Stanley Cup with a suit on. That's my desire. That's my drive. That's why I'm sitting here. That's why every player who comes into our locker room will have that same drive, that same desire and that same goal. Hopefully we can accomplish it sooner than later."

It's a stretch to suggest the Stanley Cup is attainable for the Blue Jackets this season.

To start, they're coming off a last-place finish in the Metropolitan Division last season, a 27-43-12 record, their 66 points the fewest by 10 in the Eastern Conference and the fourth fewest in the NHL. Columbus has not qualified for the playoffs each of the past four seasons and has not finished higher than fifth in their division since 2017-18.

Evason is new and fresh. He doesn't know the players. He has never coached any of them in the NHL. He has to get to know them, a process he will conduct in advance of training camp through some in person visits throughout the summer and telephone calls or virtual meetings.

He has to do the same with the assistants that are currently in place on his staff in Jared Boll, Mark Recchi, Steve McCarthy and goalie coach Niklas Backstrom. Evason has to meet them, get to know them, and determine if they're who he wants to work with.

"We've got a lot of things to get to before training camp," Evason said.

Waddell is new. He was hired as GM and president of hockey operations on May 28. Evason is his first major hire. He said it was a decision based on Evason's passion for the game and his ability to bring structure, discipline and details to a team.