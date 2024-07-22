Evason hired as Blue Jackets coach, replaces Vincent

Dean Evason was hired as coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday.

The 59-year-old replaces Pascal Vincent and will coach for the second time in the NHL. He was fired by the Minnesota Wild on Nov. 27, 2023.

Evason was 147-77-27 in five seasons since replacing Bruce Boudreau on Feb. 14, 2020. He was 8-15 in the Stanley Cup Playoffs qualifying each of his four previous seasons, but Minnesota never advanced past the first round.

“I am incredibly proud and honored to be named the head coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets and appreciate very much the opportunity that Don [Waddell, general manager], the McConnell family and [president] Mike Priest have extended to me,” Evason said. “There is a great core and a lot of young talent on this team. I am really looking forward to working with this group and helping us become a team that plays extremely hard and competes at the highest level.”

Vincent was fired June 17 after the Blue Jackets (27-43-12) finished last in the Metropolitan Division in his only season. They've finished last in the Eastern Conference in each of the past two seasons and no higher than sixth in their division since 2019-20.

Waddell was hired as Blue Jackets president of hockey operations and general manager May 28 after he stepped down from the same position with the Carolina Hurricanes four days earlier.

“Dean Evason brings to coaching what he brought as a player -- passion, hard work and tenacity -- and I couldn’t be happier that he will serve as the next head coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets,” Waddell said. “He has spent well over two decades in this league as a player, assistant coach and head coach and I believe that experience, combined with the outstanding person he is, will allow Dean to get the best out of our players and put us in a position to succeed as a team.”

Several of the Blue Jackets' key players are signed for at least two more seasons, including forwards Johnny Gaudreau (five seasons), Boone Jenner (two) and Patrik Laine (two), defensemen Zach Werenski (four) and Damon Severson (seven), and goalie Elvis Merzlikins (three). They selected forward Cayden Lindstrom with the No. 4 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Since the regular season ended, the Buffalo Sabres hired Lindy Ruff as coach April 22, Travis Green joined the Ottawa Senators on May 7, the Toronto Maple Leafs named Craig Berube to the position May 17, Sheldon Keefe was hired by the New Jersey Devils on May 23, Scott Arniel became coach of the Winnipeg Jets the next day, Dan Bylsma returned to the NHL as Seattle Kraken coach May 28 and the San Jose Sharks hired Ryan Warsofsky on June 13.