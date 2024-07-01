Monahan signs 5-year, $27.5 million contract with Blue Jackets

Sean Monahan signed a five-year, $27.5 million contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday. It has an average annual value of $5.5 million.

The 29-year-old forward had 59 points (26 goals, 33 assists) in 83 regular-season games for the Winnipeg Jets and Montreal Canadiens last season, including 24 points (13 goals, 11 assists) in 34 games after he was acquired by the Jets in a trade with the Montreal Canadiens on Feb. 2. Monahan had one assist in five Stanley Cup Playoff games.

“Sean Monahan is a very talented player, and his addition strengthens our team down the middle and injects valuable experience, leadership and versatility to our lineup,” Blue Jackets general manager Don Waddell said. “He can score and create goals, is very good in the face-off circle and can play on the power play and kill penalties. We’re very excited to have him join the Blue Jackets.”

Selected by the Calgary Flames in the first round (No. 6) of the 2013 NHL Draft, Monahan has 538 points (244 goals, 294 assists) in 764 regular-season games for the Jets, Canadiens and Flames and 22 points (10 goals, 12 assists) in 35 playoff games.