DALLAS STARS (13-6-2) AT VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS (13-6-4)

10 p.m. ET; Disney+, HULU, ESPN+, SNW, SNO, SNE

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mikko Rantanen

Jamie Benn --Roope Hintz -- Arttu Hyry

Sam Steel -- Justin Hryckowian -- Tyler Seguin

Joel Kiviranta -- Radek Faksa -- David Perron

Thomas Harley -- Nils Lundkvist

Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen

Trey Taylor -- Kyle Burroughs

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Colin Blackwell, Rémi Poirier

Injured: Oskar Back (finger), Lian Bichsel (lower body), Kyle Capobianco (lower body), Matt Duchene (lower body), Tyler

Myers (upper body)

Golden Knights projected lineup

Brett Howden -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone

Trevor Connelly -- William Karlsson -- Mitch Marner

Ivan Barbashev -- Tomas Hertl -- Victor Olofsson

Braeden Bowman -- Nic Dowd -- Marc Gatcomb

Shea Theodore -- Brayden McNabb

Jeremy Lauzon -- Rasmus Andersson

Parker Wotherspoon -- Dylan Coghlan

Adin Hill

Carter Hart

Scratched: Raphael Lavoie

Injured: Noah Hanifin (undisclosed)

Status Report

The Stars are expected to play Kiviranta on the fourth line replacing Colin Blackwell. … Gatcomb is slated to return to the lineup after being a healthy scratch the past two games. … Hill will play back-to-back games after making 18 saves in the Golden Knights 4-3 overtime loss to the Stars on Tuesday.