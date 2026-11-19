DALLAS STARS (13-6-2) AT VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS (13-6-4)
10 p.m. ET; Disney+, HULU, ESPN+, SNW, SNO, SNE
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mikko Rantanen
Jamie Benn --Roope Hintz -- Arttu Hyry
Sam Steel -- Justin Hryckowian -- Tyler Seguin
Joel Kiviranta -- Radek Faksa -- David Perron
Thomas Harley -- Nils Lundkvist
Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen
Trey Taylor -- Kyle Burroughs
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Colin Blackwell, Rémi Poirier
Injured: Oskar Back (finger), Lian Bichsel (lower body), Kyle Capobianco (lower body), Matt Duchene (lower body), Tyler
Myers (upper body)
Golden Knights projected lineup
Brett Howden -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone
Trevor Connelly -- William Karlsson -- Mitch Marner
Ivan Barbashev -- Tomas Hertl -- Victor Olofsson
Braeden Bowman -- Nic Dowd -- Marc Gatcomb
Shea Theodore -- Brayden McNabb
Jeremy Lauzon -- Rasmus Andersson
Parker Wotherspoon -- Dylan Coghlan
Adin Hill
Carter Hart
Scratched: Raphael Lavoie
Injured: Noah Hanifin (undisclosed)
Status Report
The Stars are expected to play Kiviranta on the fourth line replacing Colin Blackwell. … Gatcomb is slated to return to the lineup after being a healthy scratch the past two games. … Hill will play back-to-back games after making 18 saves in the Golden Knights 4-3 overtime loss to the Stars on Tuesday.