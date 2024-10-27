Stars set for ‘great week’ at Global Series in Finland

Heiskanen, Hintz, Lindell to play tour guide before taking on Panthers on Friday

By Shawn P. Roarke
@sroarke_nhl NHL.com Senior Director of Editorial

DALLAS -- The Dallas Stars are ready for their adventure in Finland.

The Stars defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 4-2 at American Airlines Arena on Saturday and are 7-2-0. Their 14 points are the second most in the NHL, two behind the Winnipeg Jets (8-0-0).

Now, they are taking their show on the road to Europe for the 2024 NHL Global Series Finland Presented by Fastenal.

The Stars will arrive Monday in Helsinki and then play the Florida Panthers, the defending Stanley Cup champions, at Nokia Arena in Tampere on Friday (2 p.m. ET; Victory+, SCRIPPS, NHLN, SN), and Saturday (Noon ET; Victory+, SCRIPPS, NHLN, SN1).

“It’s nice to go to Finland after that,” defenseman Miro Heiskanen said Saturday.

Heiskanen is one of three Finns on the Stars roster, with forward Roope Hintz and defenseman Esa Lindell.

"It's going to be a lot of fun,” captain Jamie Benn said. “We're excited to see what Miro, Roope and Esa have in store for us. I know they've got some great things lined up. It's going to be a great week. It'll be fun to get on the road and bond a little bit more with the guys."

Heiskanen, Hintz and Lindell are known as the Finnish mafia in Stars circles. They will be the center of attention throughout the trip.

Each will be playing an NHL game in their home country for the first time. This is also the first time the Stars have played abroad.

“It’s kind of a weird feeling,” Lindell said of going to Finland during the NHL regular season. “Hasn’t happened before; super excited. I’ve said it before, I’ve been kind of jealous to see other teams go play games overseas, so I am pumped to say it’s happening to us now.”

Lindell is from Vantaa, about 11 miles north of Helsinki. This is a true homecoming for him. He grew up in the area, played in the youth system of Jokerit, one of the most famous of Finland’s professional clubs, and he is now a part owner of that club.

Some of the Stars will go see Jokerit play Hokki on Tuesday.

As for other plans with their teammates, the Finnish players on the Stars roster are being a bit tight-lipped.

“It’s a secret,” Heiskanen said, with a smile.

Lindell wouldn’t spill much either, although he did let slip that there is a trip to the sauna planned after practice in Helsinki on Monday.

He also admitted it has been fun, but a bit stressful, to lay out the week for the team. He likes what they have planned.

“It’s a nice week for us,” Lindell said. “Even the coaches said we have to come up with some plans and I think it is a good setup for us for the next week.”

Stars, Panthers face off in Global Series Finland

Heiskanen is from Espoo, a suburb of Helsinki, and he played for HIFK, a Helsinki-based club, before joining the Stars seven seasons ago.

“It’s really exciting to go there and show the guys around a little bit,” Heiskanen said. “I think everyone is excited for that and hopefully it’s a good trip.

“It’s a beautiful city, both Helsinki and Tampere. Both are beautiful cities, and it is a cool place to go. There’s lot of good stuff. It might be a little dark at this time, but it will be fun for sure.”

November is the darkest month of the year in Finland. There are less than eight hours of daylight before the sun sets at around 4 p.m.

Stars coach Pete DeBoer has coached with Team Canada in Finland. He knows what awaits his team and is excited for it.

“I want them to go and enjoy it,” he said. “Obviously, we are playing the Stanley Cup champions and we have an opportunity to make a statement with the two games but that is toward the end of the week. I want to get on the plane and for the next three or four days have them enjoy the experience. They deserve that.”

When the games do arrive, it will be quite the showcase for Finnish hockey.

The Stars have been to the Western Conference Final in back-to-back seasons and the three Finns have been key contributors. The Panthers (6-3-1) won the Cup last season and went to the Final the season before. They have four Finland-born players, including Aleksander Barkov, the first Finn to captain a team to the Stanley Cup.

Barkov is from Tampere.

“I’ve coached at events in Finland before and they are very passionate,” DeBoer said of his experiences with Team Canada. “It reminds me a little bit of Canada how passionate they are about their sport and their players playing in the NHL. I know they are excited and we are excited about going.”

The NHL has been to Finland five times previously, playing before sold-out, enthusiastic crowds.

Lindell knows the atmosphere that awaits at Nokia Arena this weekend. He played in the building for Finland during the 2022 IIHF World Championship and can’t wait to show his Stars teammates his home and to show his friends and family, many of whom will see him play live in the NHL for the first time, his team.

“It’s going to be special,” he said. “Plenty of friends, some of whom haven’t seen a NHL game live, so special that way, too. Special for the boys. I’m happy to have the Finnish people see an NHL game.”

