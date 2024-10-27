Stars set for ‘great week’ at Global Series in Finland

DALLAS -- The Dallas Stars are ready for their adventure in Finland.

The Stars defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 4-2 at American Airlines Arena on Saturday and are 7-2-0. Their 14 points are the second most in the NHL, two behind the Winnipeg Jets (8-0-0).

Now, they are taking their show on the road to Europe for the 2024 NHL Global Series Finland Presented by Fastenal.

The Stars will arrive Monday in Helsinki and then play the Florida Panthers, the defending Stanley Cup champions, at Nokia Arena in Tampere on Friday (2 p.m. ET; Victory+, SCRIPPS, NHLN, SN), and Saturday (Noon ET; Victory+, SCRIPPS, NHLN, SN1).

“It’s nice to go to Finland after that,” defenseman Miro Heiskanen said Saturday.

Heiskanen is one of three Finns on the Stars roster, with forward Roope Hintz and defenseman Esa Lindell.

"It's going to be a lot of fun,” captain Jamie Benn said. “We're excited to see what Miro, Roope and Esa have in store for us. I know they've got some great things lined up. It's going to be a great week. It'll be fun to get on the road and bond a little bit more with the guys."

Heiskanen, Hintz and Lindell are known as the Finnish mafia in Stars circles. They will be the center of attention throughout the trip.

Each will be playing an NHL game in their home country for the first time. This is also the first time the Stars have played abroad.

“It’s kind of a weird feeling,” Lindell said of going to Finland during the NHL regular season. “Hasn’t happened before; super excited. I’ve said it before, I’ve been kind of jealous to see other teams go play games overseas, so I am pumped to say it’s happening to us now.”

Lindell is from Vantaa, about 11 miles north of Helsinki. This is a true homecoming for him. He grew up in the area, played in the youth system of Jokerit, one of the most famous of Finland’s professional clubs, and he is now a part owner of that club.

Some of the Stars will go see Jokerit play Hokki on Tuesday.

As for other plans with their teammates, the Finnish players on the Stars roster are being a bit tight-lipped.

“It’s a secret,” Heiskanen said, with a smile.

Lindell wouldn’t spill much either, although he did let slip that there is a trip to the sauna planned after practice in Helsinki on Monday.

He also admitted it has been fun, but a bit stressful, to lay out the week for the team. He likes what they have planned.

“It’s a nice week for us,” Lindell said. “Even the coaches said we have to come up with some plans and I think it is a good setup for us for the next week.”