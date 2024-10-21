NHL Global Fan Tour to continue in Tampere for Global Series Finland

NEW YORK / TAMPERE -- The NHL Global Fan Tour, the official fan festival of the 2024 NHL Global Series™ Finland presented by Fastenal, will continue its trek around the world with a visit to Keskustori in downtown Tampere, Oct. 31 and Nov. 1-2. The free, three-day event offers family-friendly activities to the public and a first-class experience for fans of all ages.

The NHL Global Fan Tour’s takeover of Keskustori will include a 1,200-square meter heated tent filled with interactive attractions and hockey-themed activities. NHL Global Fan Tour will feature special appearances by the oldest and most revered trophy in professional sports – the Stanley Cup – all three days. The event will also include viewing parties for both games of the 2024 NHL Global Series Finland presented by Fastenal on Nov. 1 and 2.

NHL Global Fan Tour will offer 20 interactive activations to help fans in Tampere explore and expand their love for hockey. These activations include the Hardest Shot Station, which will allow fans to test the velocity of their slapshot and how it stacks up against an NHL player’s shot. Fans can put their finesse to the test in the Accuracy Shooting Challenge, as they attempt to hit a series of stationary targets in the net. A stickhandling challenge and a long-distance accuracy shooting challenge are also part of the NHL Global Fan Tour, offering fans the opportunity to hone their hockey skills.

Fans can also join in friendly competition with a game of EA SPORTS NHL, or challenge a friend to hockey’s version of foosball, called bubble hockey. For hockey’s youngest fans, the Kids Korner offers coloring pages featuring the NHL’s entertaining mascots.

NHL Global Fan Tour will be open to the public on Thursday, Oct. 31 (5 p.m.-9 p.m.), Friday, Nov. 1 (4:30 p.m.-11p.m) and Saturday, Nov. 2 (11 a.m.-9 p.m.).

The Dallas Stars and Florida Panthers are set to face off in the 2024 NHL Global Series™ Finland presented by Fastenal at Nokia Arena in Tampere, Finland, on Friday, Nov. 1 and Saturday, Nov. 2. It marks the first regular-season games outside North America for the Stars, as well as a homecoming for a pair of Tampere natives, Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov and Stars forward Roope Hintz.

To date, NHL Global Fan Tour has made 44 stops in eight countries with a total of more than 300,000 participants. For more information on the NHL Global Fan Tour, visit NHL.com/GlobalFanTour or follow along on social media @NHL_fi.