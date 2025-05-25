McDavid, Hyman each scores twice, Oilers cruise past Stars in Game 3

EDMONTON -- Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman each scored twice for the Edmonton Oilers, who cruised to a 6-1 win against the Dallas Stars in Game 3 of the Western Conference Final at Rogers Place on Sunday.
Skinner makes 33 saves for Edmonton, which takes series lead in Western Final
Edmonton leads the best-of-7 series 2-1. Game 4 will be here on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN, ESPN+).
Hyman also had an assist, Evan Bouchard had a goal and an assist, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had three assists for the Oilers, who are the No. 3 seed from the Pacific Division. Stuart Skinner made 33 saves.
Jason Robertson scored for the Stars, who are the No. 2 seed from the Central Division. Jake Oettinger made 18 saves.
Bouchard put the Oilers up 1-0 at 14:02 of the first period. Nugent-Hopkins skated into the right circle and passed back to Bouchard, who skated into a one-timer that beat a screened Oettinger past his right pad.
McDavid scored just 36 seconds later to make it 2-0. Skating in on a 3-on-1, he took a return pass from Nugent-Hopkins at the bottom of the right circle and roofed a one-timer over Oettinger’s left shoulder.
Robertson cut it to 2-1 at 15:35 of the second period, redirecting a shot from the high slot by Lian Bichsel five-hole on Skinner.
McDavid responded with 19 seconds left in the period to push it to 3-1. He picked up the puck along the right boards and sent a wrist shot through the legs of Esa Lindell that beat Oettinger blocker side.
Dallas out shot Edmonton 22-7 in the second period.
Hyman extended the lead to 4-1 at 3:25 of the third period, receiving a stretch pass from Nugent-Hopkins at the blue line before scoring blocker side on a breakaway.
Hyman then made it 5-1 at 12:06. After forcing a turnover in the neutral zone, he chipped in a saucer pass from Evander Kane over a prone Bichsel on a 2-on-1 rush.
John Klingberg made it 6-1 at 17:40, scoring a power-play goal with a wrist shot through a screen past Oettinger’s glove.
Oilers forward Connor Brown left in the second period after being hit along the boards by Stars defenseman Alexander Petrovic.
