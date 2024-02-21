Shesterkin makes 41 saves, Rangers defeat Stars for 8th straight win

Miro Heiskanen scored, and Scott Wedgewood made 23 saves for the Stars (34-15-8), who lost their third straight game (0-1-2) after a 4-3 shootout loss at the Boston Bruins on Monday.

"Our guy was pretty good too, but that was elite goaltending for sure," Dallas coach Peter DeBoer said. "[Tyler] Seguin and [Jamie] Benn both point blank at the end. We had a few there. You have to give them credit, he was really good, but you know that going in. You know he's one of the best in the League, so you've got to get some more traffic, you've got to make it more difficult on him and find a way. But we created enough chances to score more than one goal tonight."

Shesterkin was arguably at his best in the third period, making 17 saves, including on Benn's wide-open one-timer from the lower part of the right face-off circle at 13:55.

But his most dramatic moment came a little later, when he stopped Seguin twice in a row; the first with his right toe off a netfront deflection at 15:29 and one second later by reaching across the crease with his blocker to keep him from scoring into what initially looked like an empty net.

"I have to give him a good dinner right now," Shesterkin said, jokingly. "I just tried to play it until the end. If he goes high, it will be a goal. I was lucky tonight."