Richter talks Stadium Series, Rangers, NHL career highlights in Q&A with NHL.com

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Mike Richter was proud to witness how far hockey has come in the New York/New Jersey metropolitan area at the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.
Richter, who won the Stanley Cup with the New York Rangers in 1994, said it was special to see the growing popularity of the NHL in drawing a combined 150,018 for two regular-season games in less than 24 hours at the area’s NFL stadium.
The New Jersey Devils won 6-3 against the Philadelphia Flyers in front of 70,328 fans Saturday, and the Rangers rallied for a 6-5 overtime win against the New York Islanders on Sunday with 79,690 fans in the building.
He said the fact that the gap in skill from the top players to the bottom of rosters around the League has narrowed today, plus the competitive balance of the local teams, each of which is in contention for a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, made for an impressive spectacle all weekend.
"The four teams in this area, there are no easy games," Richter said at a meet and greet with NHL.com and a group of fans who won a local Pepsi contest at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.