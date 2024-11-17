Marchment scores twice, Stars hold on to defeat Wild, win 3rd straight

Lyubushkin has 2 assists for Dallas; Gustavsson makes 38 saves for Minnesota

Stars at Wild | Recap

By Jessi Pierce
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Mason Marchment had two goals, and the Dallas Stars held on for a 2-1 win against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center on Saturday.

Marchment extended his goal streak to three games (four goals, five assists), and Ilya Lyubushkin had two assists for Dallas (11-5-0), which has won three straight and four of its past five. Jake Oettinger made 22 saves.

Kirill Kaprizov scored, and Filip Gustavsson made 38 saves for Minnesota (11-3-3), which has lost two of its past three.

Marchment deflected Lyubushkin’s shot from the point to give Dallas a 1-0 lead at 18:43 of the first period.

Gustavsson kept it a one-goal game, denying Oskar Back on a short-handed partial breakaway after he picked off Brock Faber’s drop pass at 8:27 of the second period.

Gustavsson also stopped Matt Duchene on a breakaway at 10:14.

Marchment extended the lead to 2-0 at 11:24 of the third period, finding the loose puck after Sam Steel's shot was blocked.

Kaprizov made it 2-1 at 14:10 of the third, tipping in Jared Spurgeon's shot from just inside the blue line.

With Gustavsson pulled for the extra attacker, Oettinger made a glove save on Kaprizov with 25.4 seconds left for the 2-1 final.

