Stars look to change script in Stanley Cup Playoffs against Golden Knights

Both teams added talent ahead of push for Cup; Vegas defeated Dallas in 2023 West Final

pavelski-eichel-bug-monday

© Sam Hodde/Getty Images

By Taylor Baird
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DALLAS -- The Dallas Stars will face a familiar opponent in the First Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs in the Vegas Golden Knights, who eliminated them last season in Game 6 of the Western Conference Final.

“I don’t think you make a big deal about it, but you also don’t dismiss it. It’s the team that ended your season, that went on to win the Stanley Cup, which was our goal last year,” Stars coach Pete DeBoer said. “I think it’s not all-encompassing on us, but it’s definitely there, and you don’t ignore that. That’s part of our history and our journey as a group.

“Having said that, we’re both different teams this year.”

When the two last faced off on Dec. 9, a 6-1 triumph by Vegas over Dallas, the Golden Knights were sitting atop the Western Conference and the Stars were in a three-way fight for top of the Central Division. By the end of the regular season, however, Dallas had clinched the top seed in the West while Vegas was in a fight for third in the Pacific Division up until the last game of the regular season. The Golden Knights lost 4-1 to the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday to fall to the second wild card and draw Dallas as their first-round opponent.

Injuries and trades changed the complexion of both rosters in that span.

Vegas added defenseman Noah Hanifin and forwards Anthony Mantha and Tomas Hertl at the trade deadline, and have had a plethora of players spend considerable time on the injured list. Dallas acquired defenseman Chris Tanev a week before the trade deadline and called up rookie forward Logan Stankoven, who burst onto the scene with five goals and three assists in his first 6 NHL games.

“The bones of that team are the same. They’re going to play the same style, they’re going to play with the same identity,” Stars forward Matt Duchene said of Vegas. “We know what to expect there, and I’m sure they’re thinking the same thing on the other side. They’re playing maybe a little different level than they were. They’ve also got a lot of new guys coming in. They could elevate, they could be where they’ve been at the last little bit. At the end of the day, we’re going to be ready for anything. We’re going to be ready for their best and expect their best, because that’s the type of team they have.”

NHL Tonight on the season for the Dallas Stars

Though Vegas finished as the second wild card this season, Dallas forward Tyler Seguin believes that they are a better team than what the standings say. The expectation in Dallas is a close series, much like last year, which saw three games decided in overtime.

“Every series is hard in the playoffs. It doesn’t matter where you finish. For a first-round matchup, it should be pretty exciting,” Seguin said.

The similar blend of size and skill that both teams possess should create intriguing matchups all over the ice throughout the series.

“I think it’s going to be an absolute war on the ice for space and time. Not necessarily drop the gloves, but you’ve got two big, heavy, hard teams that are both trying to get to the net-front and protect their net-front. It’s going to be a big, heavy, hard series,” DeBoer said. “At the same time, there’s a lot of speed and skill on both teams, too. You get to the playoffs like this, you get the best 16 teams in the League, you’re getting great hockey and there’s not a lot of weaknesses to poke in anybody’s teams that you’re playing.”

For Dallas to achieve their goal of winning the Stanley Cup, they will need to change the way the story ends this time when they take on Vegas. Seguin believes they are ready for the challenge.

“When you have a goal of going all the way, a lot of times you have to get through the defending champs,” Seguin said. “I think when you win anything in life, you want the biggest challenge. It always makes it the sweetest.”

Game 1 is Monday at the American Airlines Center in Dallas with puck drop at 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN, BSSW, SCRIPPS).

Related Content

Stanley Cup Playoffs: Stars vs. Golden Knights 1st Round preview

State Your Case: Stars or Golden Knights in 1st round of playoffs

Latest News

Patrick Kane unlikely to return to salary-crunched Red Wings next season

Duclair of Lightning ready to face off against former team in 1st round

Bettman reaffirms NHL’s commitment to Phoenix market

Baggie Day Buzz: Markstrom mum on future with Flames

Canucks ready for 1st home playoff game in 9 years

Maple Leafs feel 'the sky's the limit' for Matthews heading into playoffs

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Svechnikov healthy for Hurricanes, ready for Playoffs after missing out last season

Segarra talks Rangers fandom, makes Stanley Cup playoff predictions in Q&A with NHL.com

Stanley Cup Playoffs: Stars vs. Golden Knights 1st Round preview

State Your Case: Stars or Golden Knights in 1st round of playoffs

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Dobson to play for Islanders against Hurricanes in Game 1

Stanley Cup Playoffs: Oilers vs. Kings Western 1st Round preview

Trouba, mother star in new AstraZeneca ‘Get Body Checked Against Cancer’ campaign

Short Shifts Power Rankings: April 19

2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Jets vs. Avalanche 1st Round preview

Crosby to talk contract extension with Penguins beyond next season

Mahovlich, Bucyk rooting hard for former teams in Maple Leafs-Bruins series