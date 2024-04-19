Stars look to change script in Stanley Cup Playoffs against Golden Knights

DALLAS -- The Dallas Stars will face a familiar opponent in the First Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs in the Vegas Golden Knights, who eliminated them last season in Game 6 of the Western Conference Final.

“I don’t think you make a big deal about it, but you also don’t dismiss it. It’s the team that ended your season, that went on to win the Stanley Cup, which was our goal last year,” Stars coach Pete DeBoer said. “I think it’s not all-encompassing on us, but it’s definitely there, and you don’t ignore that. That’s part of our history and our journey as a group.

“Having said that, we’re both different teams this year.”

When the two last faced off on Dec. 9, a 6-1 triumph by Vegas over Dallas, the Golden Knights were sitting atop the Western Conference and the Stars were in a three-way fight for top of the Central Division. By the end of the regular season, however, Dallas had clinched the top seed in the West while Vegas was in a fight for third in the Pacific Division up until the last game of the regular season. The Golden Knights lost 4-1 to the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday to fall to the second wild card and draw Dallas as their first-round opponent.

Injuries and trades changed the complexion of both rosters in that span.

Vegas added defenseman Noah Hanifin and forwards Anthony Mantha and Tomas Hertl at the trade deadline, and have had a plethora of players spend considerable time on the injured list. Dallas acquired defenseman Chris Tanev a week before the trade deadline and called up rookie forward Logan Stankoven, who burst onto the scene with five goals and three assists in his first 6 NHL games.

“The bones of that team are the same. They’re going to play the same style, they’re going to play with the same identity,” Stars forward Matt Duchene said of Vegas. “We know what to expect there, and I’m sure they’re thinking the same thing on the other side. They’re playing maybe a little different level than they were. They’ve also got a lot of new guys coming in. They could elevate, they could be where they’ve been at the last little bit. At the end of the day, we’re going to be ready for anything. We’re going to be ready for their best and expect their best, because that’s the type of team they have.”