Stanley Cup Playoffs: Stars vs. Golden Knights Western 1st Round preview

The first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs features 16 teams in eight best-of-7 series, which start Saturday. Today, NHL.com previews the Western Conference First Round between the Dallas Stars and the Vegas Golden Knights.

(1C) Dallas Stars vs. (2WC) Vegas Golden Knights

Stars: 52-21-9 113 points

Golden Knights: 45-29-8, 98 points

Season series: DAL: 0-1-2; VGK: 3-0-0

Game 1: Monday, at Dallas (9:30 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSSW, ESPN, FX-CA, SN360, TVAS)

It's going to be a very familiar matchup when the Dallas Stars play the Golden Knights for the second consecutive postseason, this time in the 2024 Western Conference First Round.

Last season, the Golden Knights defeated the Stars in six games in the Western Conference Final en route to winning the Stanley Cup for the first time in their history.

If there was an emotional letdown for the Stars coming off last season, they didn't show it. They were the best team in the Western Conference and finished strong, winning 12 of their final 14 regular-season games.

"It's just a testament to our leadership and character," Stars coach Peter DeBoer said. "A lot of times when you go on a deep run and don't win, there's a hangover the next year. You're emotionally spent at the end of the year, it's really hard to get going again. I didn't sense that from our group.

"Right from training camp, we had a quick start to the season, got on the right foot, handled adversity throughout the year really well when it hit. Didn't have any extended losing streaks, found a way to win games and keep the losing streaks really short, get right back on track again. That's a testament to the leadership in our room."

The Golden Knights were on a three-game winning streak prior to their 4-1 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday. They could get a boost with the return of forward Mark Stone, who missed the remainder of the regular season with a lacerated spleen sustained on Feb. 20 against the Nashville Predators. He returned to practice April 12 in a noncontact jersey but it is unclear if or when he will play.

Regardless, the Golden Knights are confident coming into the postseason.

"We're in the playoffs. That was the goal at the beginning of the season," Vegas forward Jack Eichel said. "Every team that's left standing is a good hockey team. There's no easy path to winning. We understand that. Every game's going to be a battle. I think we should be pretty excited. It's a great opportunity for our team."

Game breakers

Stars: It starts with Jason Robertson, who led them in scoring for the second straight season. Robertson's numbers are down from his career-high 109-point season (46 goals, 63 assists) in 2022-23, but you could probably credit the Stars' balanced scoring to that more than any drop-off issues. Robertson had 80 points (29 goals, 51 assists) in 82 games. He also led the Stars with 28 power-play points. At 24, Robertson, born one month after the Stars last won the Stanley Cup in 1999, continues to be one of the most dynamic young players in the NHL.

Golden Knights: This is a close argument between leading scorer Jonathan Marchessault and Jack Eichel, who's next, but let's go with Eichel. Despite missing 19 games this season, Eichel has 68 points (31 goals, 37 assists), second to Marchessault with 69 points (42 goals, 27 assists) in 82 games. Eichel leads Vegas with seven game-winning goals and 11 power-play goals. He also led the 2023 playoffs in scoring with 26 points (six goal, 20 assists) in 22 games.

Goaltending

Stars: Jake Oettinger had some rough spots earlier in the season, but found his game late in the season. He was 35-14-4 with a 2.72 goals-against average, .905 save percentage and three shutouts in 54 games (53 starts). Oettinger was spectacular in the 2022 playoffs, with a 1.81 GAA and .954 save percentage in seven games but had a 3.06 GAA and .895 save percentage in 19 playoff games last season. Backup Scott Wedgewood went 16-7-5 with a 2.85 GAA and .899 save percentage in 32 games (28 starts) during the regular season.

Golden Knights: Vegas has gotten similar strong work from each of its goalies. Logan Thompson is 25-14-5 with a 2.70 GAA, .908 save percentage and one shutout in 46 games (42 starts). Adin Hill, who led the Golden Knights to the Stanley Cup last season, is 19-12-2 with a 2.71 GAA, .909 save percentage and two shutouts in 35 starts. Who gets the nod in the playoffs? The Golden Knights alternated between the two over the final six games of the regular season.

Numbers to know

Stars: Forward Joe Pavelski, who's entering his 16th postseason, is tied with former Minnesota North Stars forward Dino Ciccarelli for 13th place for playoff goals (73) in his NHL career. Pavelski also has the most career playoff games (182) among active players who have yet to win the Cup.



Golden Knights: Since entering the NHL for the 2017-18 season, Vegas has the second-most postseason games played (88) and wins (54), trailing the Tampa Bay Lightning, who are 61-37 in 98 games during that span.

X-factors

Stars: Jamie Benn had 60 points, including 21 goals, in 82 games this season and has sneaky upside heading into the playoffs on a strong third line with Wyatt Johnston and Logan Stankoven. The Stars captain is one of six Dallas players to hit the 60-point mark this season. He additionally has significant lineup placement on their top power-play unit with Pavelski, Robertson, Roope Hintz and Miro Heiskanen. Benn ranked second on the team in power-play points (22). Dallas ranked third in the NHL in goals per game during the regular season (3.59) and had the sixth-best power-play percentage (24.2). Last postseason, Benn had 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in 17 playoff games. -- Anna Dua

Golden Knights: Tomas Hertl has played only six games with his new team after being acquired from the San Jose Sharks in a trade on Mar. 8, but has four points (two goals, two assists). The forward had 34 points, including 15 goals, in 48 games with San Jose this season prior to the trade. He has proven production ability that increases the depth of the Golden Knights, having had back-to-back 60 points seasons between 2021-22 (64 points, 30 goals) and 2022-23 (63 points, 22 goals). Hertl also had 15 points, including 10 goals in 19 postseason games with the Sharks in 2018-19 when they reached the Western Conference Final. He is seeing top unit power-play time with Eichel, Marchessault, William Karlsson and Shea Theodore. -- Anna Dua

They said it

"Real balanced hockey team. Had a great regular season. Healthy most of the year and continue to be. They present a challenge. They have some great depth. We haven't seen them for a while. I assume I know they're playing the same way, but they're probably playing it better. So, we're going to have to be at our best to win." -- Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy on Dallas

"It's everything. There are a ton of great goalies, great players in this league and what it comes down to at the end of the day is the guys who have confidence in themselves when no one else does and the guys who can bounce back when it's not their best showing in the playoffs. You can lose 10-0 and it doesn't matter the next night. One game at a time. I learned a lot last year and the year before and I feel like I'm ready for this one." -- Jake Oettinger on his confidence

Will win if…

Stars: They keep doing what they did at the end of the regular season. The Stars were playing complete games through the final weeks, getting great contributions from goaltending on out. They're going to need that against the Golden Knights. If this series is anything like last year, the Stars need to be able to win overtime games. They were 1-4 in overtime last postseason, including losing each of the first two games against Vegas.

Golden Knights: Health is on their side. Stone had 53 points (16 goals, 37 assists) in 56 games in the regular season and was a big part of the Cup-winning team last season with 24 points (11 goals, 13 assists) in 22 games. Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo has missed seven straight games and 13 of the past 15 with an illness. Forward William Carrier, who was out the final 11 games of the regular season with an undisclosed injury, has been skating. If the Golden Knights get them back, it would certainly give them a boost against the Stars.

How they look

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Logan Stankoven

Craig Smith -- Radek Faksa -- Sam Steel

Thomas Harley -- Miro Heiskanen

Esa Lidell -- Chris Tanev

Ryan Suter -- Nils Lundqvist

Jake Oettinger

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Ty Dellandrea, Evgenii Dadonov

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body)

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Jonathan Marchessault

Chandler Stephenson -- Tomas Hertl -- Pavel Dorofeyev

Brett Howden -- William Karlsson -- Anthony Mantha

Paul Cotter -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar

Alex Pietrangelo -- Alec Martinez

Noah Hanifin -- Nicolas Hague

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Adin Hill

Logan Thompson

Scratched: Ben Hutton, Zach Whitecloud, Jonas Rondbjerg, Michael Amadio

Injured: Mark Stone (lacerated spleen), William Carrier (undisclosed)