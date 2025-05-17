Knoblauch quietly making right moves as Oilers coach entering Western Conference Final

EDMONTON -- Kris Knoblauch is a quiet coach who doesn’t shy away from difficult decisions.

Such has always been the approach for the Edmonton Oilers coach, who is heading to his second Western Conference Final in his second NHL season.

“I don’t think he’s changed his coaching style,” said former NHL defenseman Steve Smith, who was an assistant to Knoblauch with Hartford of the American Hockey League. “He’s got a calm demeanor, he’s very methodical about his ways, very calculating. He’s a great guy that the players like and he thinks things through. I think he has that calm demeanor on the bench because he’s processed everything before the game started.”

Knoblauch and Edmonton will face either the Dallas Stars or Winnipeg Jets, who will face off in Game 6 of second round in Dallas on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS, CBC). The Stars lead the best-of-7 series 3-2.

He was able to unlock the winning combination for the Oilers immediately after arriving on Nov. 12, 2023, hired to replace Jay Woodcroft 13 games into the 2023-24 season.

At first glance, a team anchored by Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl would seem easy to lead to success, but the string of coaches who have come and gone during the forwards’ time in Edmonton would suggest otherwise.

Knoblauch replaced Woodcroft, who took over from Dave Tippett, who succeeded Ken Hitchcock, who came after Todd McLellan, who was hired prior to the 2015-16 season. That all took place in the 10 seasons McDavid and Draisaitl have been together.

Prior to that, Todd Nelson, Craig MacTavish, Dallas Eakins, Ralph Krueger, Tom Renney and Pat Quinn had turns as coach after MacTavish’s first stint ended following the 2008-09 season.

“Every coach has their different nuances and unique way of coaching, but he definitely has that calm demeanor,” said forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, who has played for 10 coaches during his 14 seasons in Edmonton. “Even when situations get tough, he stays pretty calm. Obviously sometimes he can do the other side of it … but his presence and his calmness helps when things aren’t going well. That’s one of the big things for him.”

Knoblauch has a 94-47-10 regular-season record and is 23-13 in the Stanley Cup Playoffs with Edmonton, which was 48-29-5 this season and finished third in the Pacific Division.

The Oilers were a win away from the Stanley Cup last season, losing 2-1 to the Florida Panthers in Game 7 of the Final, and are eyeing a return trip this season.

Knoblauch has them halfway there.

“He’s so good with personalities and getting to know his players and knowing their deeper thoughts,” Smith said. “For me, he does everything well, but what he does best is that he’s a great relationship builder. Whether it’s with the staff, whether it’s with the players or the trainers and management, he’s the person that is liked by everybody.”

Edmonton advanced to the conference final this season with a five-game victory against Vegas in the second round. The Oilers eliminated the Los Angeles Kings in six games in the first round after losing the first two games of the series.

Part of Edmonton’s success is due to Knoblauch pulling the right levers.

He replaced goalie Stuart Skinner with Calvin Pickard for Game 3 of the first round, which led to six consecutive wins. Knoblauch inserted Kasperi Kapanen into the lineup in Game 4 of the second round -- his first game in nearly four weeks -- and the forward scored in overtime for a 1-0 victory to close out the series in Game 5.