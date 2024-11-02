Greer, Panthers complete sweep of Stars at Global Series Finland

Forward breaks tie in 3rd period for Florida, which has won 5 in row

Stars at Panthers | Recap | Global Series

By Shawn P. Roarke
@sroarke_nhl NHL.com Senior Director of Editorial

TAMPERE, Finland -- A.J. Greer scored the go-ahead goal in the third period for the Florida Panthers in their fifth straight win, 4-2 against the Dallas Stars in the second game of the 2024 NHL Global Series Finland presented by Fastenal at Nokia Arena on Saturday.

The Panthers won 6-4 here on Friday.

Greer scored his first goal with Florida at 2:32 when he rifled a wrist shot off a face-off win by Tomas Nosek, who was playing his second game of the season.

Sam Reinhart scored for the fourth straight game, and nine different players had a point for the Panthers (9-3-1), including assists by Finnish players Aleksander Barkov and Niko Mikkola. Spencer Knight made 23 saves.

Matt Duchene had a goal and an assist, and Casey DeSmith made 21 saves for the Stars (7-4-0).

Once again, the seven Finland-born players in the game -- Stars forward Roope Hintz and defensemen Esa Lindell and Miro Heiskanen, and Panthers forwards Barkov, Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen and defenseman Mikkola -- were involved in the opening face-off and cheered for loudly by the sold-out crowd.

Evan Rodrigues scored the first goal for the second straight game, redirecting a shot from Mikkola into the top far corner at 14:45.

Matthew Tkachuk scored a power-play goal at 8:47 of the second period, redirecting a shot by Uvis Balinskis for a 2-0 lead.

Barkov, who had a goal and three assists Friday, had the secondary assist to give a Finnish player a point in each of Florida’s first eight goals here.

Dallas closed the gap to 2-1 at 11:22 when Evgenii Dadonov scored while Barkov was in the penalty box.

Duchene, who had his second straight two-point game, tied the score 34 seconds later at 11:56 with his team-best seventh goal, depositing the rebound of a shot by Heiskanen.

Reinhart, who also had an assist, scored an empty-net goal at 19:00 of the third. He has 21 points (10 goals, 11 assists) in 13 games, the fewest required to reach 20 points in Panthers history.

Related Content

Finland President Stubb says Global Series 'like the Super Bowl'

Kurri celebrated as Borje Salming Courage Award winner during Global Series Finland

Barkov has perfect homecoming in Finland with Panthers

Longtime friendship between Maurice, DeBoer on display in Global Series

Lehtinen honored to drop puck in home country ahead of Global Series

NHL Global Fan Tour provides 'incredible' experience for kids, families in Tampere

Panthers embrace sauna culture with Global Series arrival outfits

Barkov enjoying 'amazing' homecoming ahead of Global Series in Finland

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Buzz: Rust skates, remains week to week for Penguins

Finland President Stubb says Global Series 'like the Super Bowl'

Kurri celebrated as Borje Salming Courage Award winner during Global Series Finland

Barzal, Pelech each out 4-6 weeks for Islanders

Tom Brady hits ice for 1st time with Tie Domi, looks sharp in hockey gear

CHL notebook: Kraken prospect Jugnauth benefiting from move to WHL from NCAA

NHL On Tap: Tavares takes 6-game point streak for Maple Leafs into St. Louis against Blues

Legendary Canadiens broadcaster Houde ‘extra humbled’ to win Hewitt Award

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

NHL Morning Skate for Nov. 2

Vladar makes 22 saves, Flames shut out Devils

Kaprizov has 2 goals, assist, Wild edge Lightning

Islanders get back on track with win against Sabres

Ehlers gets hat trick, Jets ease past Blue Jackets

Shesterkin makes 40 saves, Rangers hold off Senators

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

Backlund honored for 1,000th NHL game in Calgary, all with Flames