TAMPERE, Finland -- A.J. Greer scored the go-ahead goal in the third period for the Florida Panthers in their fifth straight win, 4-2 against the Dallas Stars in the second game of the 2024 NHL Global Series Finland presented by Fastenal at Nokia Arena on Saturday.
Greer, Panthers complete sweep of Stars at Global Series Finland
Forward breaks tie in 3rd period for Florida, which has won 5 in row
The Panthers won 6-4 here on Friday.
Greer scored his first goal with Florida at 2:32 when he rifled a wrist shot off a face-off win by Tomas Nosek, who was playing his second game of the season.
Sam Reinhart scored for the fourth straight game, and nine different players had a point for the Panthers (9-3-1), including assists by Finnish players Aleksander Barkov and Niko Mikkola. Spencer Knight made 23 saves.
Matt Duchene had a goal and an assist, and Casey DeSmith made 21 saves for the Stars (7-4-0).
Once again, the seven Finland-born players in the game -- Stars forward Roope Hintz and defensemen Esa Lindell and Miro Heiskanen, and Panthers forwards Barkov, Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen and defenseman Mikkola -- were involved in the opening face-off and cheered for loudly by the sold-out crowd.
Evan Rodrigues scored the first goal for the second straight game, redirecting a shot from Mikkola into the top far corner at 14:45.
Matthew Tkachuk scored a power-play goal at 8:47 of the second period, redirecting a shot by Uvis Balinskis for a 2-0 lead.
Barkov, who had a goal and three assists Friday, had the secondary assist to give a Finnish player a point in each of Florida’s first eight goals here.
Dallas closed the gap to 2-1 at 11:22 when Evgenii Dadonov scored while Barkov was in the penalty box.
Duchene, who had his second straight two-point game, tied the score 34 seconds later at 11:56 with his team-best seventh goal, depositing the rebound of a shot by Heiskanen.
Reinhart, who also had an assist, scored an empty-net goal at 19:00 of the third. He has 21 points (10 goals, 11 assists) in 13 games, the fewest required to reach 20 points in Panthers history.