Barkov has perfect homecoming in Finland with Panthers

The 29-year-old grew up playing in the Tappara program and watched his father Alexander Barkov Sr. play for Tappara’s pro team, which he eventually played for himself before being selected by the Panthers with the No. 2 pick in the 2013 NHL Draft.

After becoming the first Finland-born captain to win the Stanley Cup last season with Florida, he brought the Cup to Nokia Arena as part of his day with it on July 31 so he could share it with the fans here.

So, for Barkov to put on a performance in that building Friday that merited him being named the player of the game seemed like the perfect homecoming.

“We’re happy for him, but I think maybe we’ve seen that game from him,” Panthers coach Paul Maurice said. “We get to see it quite often. That’s why he is a star in our league. The people that were a part of his development, and not just his hockey development, the teachers in town – I asked him if he lived near here and he said, ‘about a mile’ from both the schools he went to, so, his life is right here. It’s in this area.

“So, there’s a lot of proud Finns tonight from his third-grade teacher to peewee hockey coach to all the people who had a piece of his development.”

As happy as Barkov was, his teammates seemed even happier for him. Linemate Sam Reinhart, who scored two goals and made a deft touch pass to Barkov to help set up his 3-on-2 goal, didn’t seem to mind Barkov getting most of the attention.

“I remember my first game in Vancouver,” said Reinhart, a native of West Vancouver, British Columbia. “It was something you had thought about your whole life. This wasn’t even on [the Finnish players’] radar, his radar, for his whole life. So, it just adds to that moment for him.”

It started from Barkov’s opening shift, when he helped set up Rodrigues’ deflection goal that opened the scoring 28 seconds into the game, and continued throughout the evening. Barkov also assisted on Reinhart’s shorthanded goal that gave the Panthers a 4-2 lead 6:07 into the second period and Reinhart’s even-strength tally at 10:08 of the third that made it 6-2.

“I don’t think it could’ve went any better for ‘Barky,’” Lundell said. “So, I’m really happy for him to be able to carry the team and play maybe his best game of the season. He hasn’t [played] too many, but he was really good today.”

This was just Barkov’s fourth game of the season and second since returning after missing eight games with a lower-body injury. He found a way to get healthy in time for the Global Series and has shown no rust since returning, piling up six points (two goals, four assists) in the two games.

Barkov will have one more chance to play in front of his hometown fans when Florida faces Dallas (7-3-0) again in the second and final game of the Global Series on Saturday (Noon ET; Victory+, SCRIPPS, NHLN, SN1).

What could he possibly do for an encore?

“We have an expectation,” Maurice said, “that it happens again tomorrow.”