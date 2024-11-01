Panthers embrace sauna culture with Global Series arrival outfits

Wear bathrobes as pregame attire prior to game against Stars in Finland

FLA bathrobes arrival GLO

© Andrew Ardini

TAMPERE, Finland -- The Florida Panthers were steamed when they arrived at the 2024 NHL Global Series Finland presented by Fastenal on Friday.

Well, actually, they were ready for a steam.

Embracing the famous saunas of Finland, the Stanley Cup champions arrived for their game against the Dallas Stars on a snowy day at Nokia Arena (2 p.m. ET; Victory+, SCRIPPS, NHLN, SN) in bathrobes, looking ready for a trip to the sauna.

It's just another example of how much the Panthers and Stars have embraced this trip for the two regular-season games this week.

The Stars and Panthers each hit an actual sauna earlier this week as part of their adventures in Helsinki and Tampere.

In addition to the trip to the sauna, Finland-born captain Aleksander Barkov took forward Matthew Tkachuk, who is American, to sample some Finnish foods at Vanha Kauppahalli (translated Old Market Hall).

When asked what else was in store for the Panthers, Barkov said, "Sauna, sea, lake."

"The food here is really good," Barkov said. "I miss that a lot when I'm in America, so I'm sure all the guys will love the food, for sure, and then obviously, being in a real sauna, which we have here, and jump in the real lake or sea is also amazing."

Barkov is one of five Finns in the Panthers traveling party, the others being forwards Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen, defenseman Niko Mikkola, and assistant coach Tuomo Ruutu.

When asked what he had in store for his teammates, Lundell was tight-lipped.

"I don't want to reveal my secrets, yet," he said. "But we'll have the guys try some different saunas, try some different Finnish foods, show them around town a little bit. But I think it's going to be awesome. … There's a lot to do. Just walking around the downtown is pretty cool."

