Hintz unable to play for Stars in Game 3 of West Final against Oilers

Center briefly participated in warmups after being injured in Game 2

Roope Hintz DAL game 3 preview vs EDM

© Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Roope Hintz did not play for the Dallas Stars in Game 3 of the Western Conference Final against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place in Edmonton on Sunday.

The center traveled with the Stars and participated in warmups but left the ice after about five minutes.

Hintz had to be helped off the ice at 3:46 of the third period of Game 2 on Friday after he was slashed on the top of the left foot by Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse. Edmonton won the game 3-0 to tie the best-of-7 series.

Nurse was originally assessed a five-minute major penalty for slashing, but it was downgraded to a two-minute minor following a review.

Hintz has 11 points (five goals, six assists) in 15 Stanley Cup Playoff games after he had 67 points (28 goals, 39 assists) in 76 regular-season games.

A second-round pick (No. 49) by Dallas at the 2015 NHL Draft, the 28-year-old has 377 points (175 goals, 202 assists) in 468 regular-season games and 68 points (26 goals, 42 assists) in 93 playoff games.

