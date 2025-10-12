Harley, Stars get past Avalanche in shootout

Nathan Bastian, Wyatt Johnston and Jason Robertson scored, and Jake Oettinger made 35 saves for the Stars (2-0-0). Mikko Rantanen had an assist and scored the deciding goal in the shootout against his former team.

Nathan MacKinnon and Martin Necas each had a goal and two assists, and Gavin Brindley scored his first NHL goal for the Avalanche (2-0-1). Scott Wedgewood made 18 saves.

Harley made it 1-0 at 18:51 of the first period. He stepped into Rantanen’s drop pass and fired a slap shot short side past the glove.

Necas tied it 1-1 at 3:54 of the second period. MacKinnon sent a crossing pass to him at the bottom of the right circle, and Necas put a wrist shot over the glove of a sprawling Oettinger.

Brindley gave Colorado a 2-1 lead at 10:07, scoring through the five-hole from the top of the crease off Victor Olofsson’s centering pass. Brindley was playing his fourth NHL game and third with the Avalanche.

Bastian tied it 2-2 at 15:22 when he posted up at the top of the crease and shoveled Lindell’s centering pass through the five-hole.

Roberston put the Stars ahead 3-2 at 18:25, deflecting Harley’s point shot short side over the blocker.

Artturi Lehkonen tied it 3-3 at 34 seconds of the third period when he chipped in MacKinnon’s centering pass at the edge of the crease.

Dallas went back in front 4-3 at 1:58 when Johnston scored on a breakaway. He started the play by blocking Devon Toews’ shot at the Stars blue line, then entered the zone, deked left and scored around the left leg of Wedgewood.

MacKinnon tied it 4-4 with a power-play goal at 10:46. Necas fed him at the left dot for a one-timer that went short side over the blocker.