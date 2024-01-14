Stars score 3 in 3rd, defeat Blackhawks

Wedgewood leaves with injury for Dallas; Chicago has lost 8 of 9

Recap: Stars @ Blackhawks 1.13.24

By Bruce Miles
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

CHICAGO -- Matt Duchene, Mason Marchment and Joe Pavelski scored third-period goals when the Dallas Stars rallied for a 3-1 victory against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Saturday.

Jake Oettinger relieved Scott Wedgewood at 8:49 of the second period and made 21 saves for the Stars (25-12-5), who have won three of four. Dallas, which lost at home Friday to the Nashville Predators, is 4-0-1 in the second game of back-to-backs this season.

Wedgewood saved all 14 shots he faced before leaving with what the Stars said was a lower-body injury. Oettinger returned to the lineup on Friday after having missed 12 games with a groin injury.

Petr Mrazek made 27 saves in his fourth straight start for the Blackhawks (12-29-2), who are 1-7-1 in their past nine games and 1-3-0 since rookie center Connor Bedard was sidelined with a broken jaw.

Boris Katchouk gave the Blackhawks a 1-0 lead at 12:56 of the second period, jamming the puck into the net after Oettinger saved a breakaway attempt by Zach Sanford.

Duchene tied the game on the power play at 2:32 of the third period. He put a wrist shot past Mrazek from the top of the left face-off circle with Jamie Benn providing a screen in front of the net to extend his goal streak to three games.

Marchment put the Stars ahead at 14:54, getting around Chicago defenseman Seth Jones at the blue line and putting a wrist shot between Mrazek's pads. 

Pavelski scored into an empty net at 19:37 for the 3-1 final.

