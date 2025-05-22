Perry not taking latest Cup run with Oilers for granted

DALLAS -- Corey Perry is 40 years old, and here he was at the end of Game 1 of the Western Conference Final at American Airlines Center on Wednesday, wrestling to the ice a huge player half his age.

The Edmonton Oilers had lost to the Dallas Stars 6-3. A scrum broke out, and the 6-foot-3, 208-pound veteran forward went after 6-foot-7, 231-pound rookie defenseman Lian Bichsel.

The 20-year-old put his head down until two officials broke it up. Perry chirped at him afterward.

"You know, you play this game to win, and sometimes you get [ticked] off, and things happen," Perry said Thursday. "I'm not going to lie."

Perry still has fire, physicality and skill. Game 2 is here Friday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN+, ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC), and don't be surprised if he's a factor before this best-of-7 series is over, one way or another.

Of course, Perry isn't the player he used to be. He led the NHL with 50 goals for the Anaheim Ducks in 2010-11, when he won the Hart Trophy, voted the League's most valuable player. He has scored more than 30 goals in a season six times.

But in mostly a fourth-line role in the regular season, he still scored 19 goals. Only four came on the power play.

"He's reliable, he's smart, he can read the play, and obviously the speed isn't there like some other players, but he thinks it so much better than others," Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said. "And you know, one area where Corey's really good at is scoring goals. … For him to do that in his role says a lot."

Perry has moved up and down the lineup in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and he has five goals, tied with defenseman Evan Bouchard for second on the Oilers. Only forward Leon Draisaitl (six) has more. With two power-play goals, Perry is tied for the Edmonton lead with Bouchard and forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins.

He took a high-sticking penalty in the third period Wednesday, which led to one of the Stars' three straight power-play goals that turned a 3-1 Edmonton lead into a 4-3 Dallas lead. But he didn't consider that part of playing on the edge.