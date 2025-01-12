Hellebuyck shuts out Avalanche for 3rd straight time in regular season in Jets win

WINNIPEG — Connor Hellebuyck made 22 saves for his NHL-leading sixth shutout and the Winnipeg Jets won 3-0 against the Colorado Avalanche at Canada Life Centre on Saturday.
Hellebuyck has earned a shutout in three straight regular season meetings with Colorado.
Nikolaj Ehlers scored two goals and Mark Scheifele also scored for the Jets (29-12-3), who had lost four of five (1-2-2).
Mackenzie Blackwood made 26 saves for the Avalanche (26-17-1), who had points in nine of their past 10 (8-1-1).
Ehlers scored 1:08 into the first period, taking the puck at the red line and beating Blackwood with a wrist shot from the slot to make it 1-0 Jets.
Scheifele made it 2-0 at 15:53 of the second. Josh Morrissey began the play by circling behind the net and delivering a saucer pass to Kyle Connor in the slot, who then jammed it to Scheifele for a one-timer from the net side.
Scheifele nearly scored again when he was alone in front at 18:59, but his backhand attempt was denied by Blackwood.
Ehlers scored into an empty net at 19:03 of the third for the 3-0 final.