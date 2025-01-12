Canucks shut out Maple Leafs to end 4-game slide

Lankinen makes 20 saves, Hughes has goal, assist for Vancouver

Canucks at Maple Leafs | Recap

By Dave McCarthy
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

TORONTO -- Kevin Lankinen made 20 saves for the Vancouver Canucks in a 3-0 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday.

The shutout was his fourth of the season and seventh in the NHL.

Quinn Hughes had a goal and an assist, and Tyler Myers had two assists for the Canucks (19-13-10), who had lost four in a row (0-2-2).

Vancouver, which lost 2-0 at the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday, had issues traveling to Toronto and arrived at about 2 p.m. local time on Saturday.

Dennis Hildeby made 15 saves for the Maple Leafs (27-15-2), who have lost two in a row and were shut out for the third time this season.

Brock Boeser gave the Canucks a 1-0 lead 31 seconds into the first period when Myers’ point shot deflected off of him in the slot.

Hughes made it 2-0 at 18:12 of the second period. His point shot was inadvertently swatted into the net out of the air by Toronto defenseman Simon Benoit.

Kiefer Sherwood pushed it to 3-0 at 47 seconds of the third period when he took a no-look drop pass from Hughes in the right face-off circle and shot high to the glove side.

