DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings scored four first-period goals in 3:31 and won their seventh straight game, 6-2 against the Seattle Kraken at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday.
Red Wings ease past Kraken for 7th straight win
Kane, DeBrincat each extends point streak to 7 for Detroit; Seattle has lost 5 of 6
Dylan Larkin, Erik Gustafsson, Patrick Kane and Marco Kasper each had a goal and an assist for Detroit (20-18-4), which hadn’t won seven straight games since January 2012.
Kane extended his point streak to seven games (13 points; five goals, eight assists).
Vladimir Tarasenko, Lucas Raymond and Mortiz Seider each had two assists. Cam Talbot made 30 saves.
Matty Beniers and Oliver Bjorkstrand scored for the Kraken (18-23-3), who have lost five of six (1-4-1). Philipp Grubauer allowed three goals on four shots before being replaced by Joey Daccord, who allowed three goals on 20 shots.
Kasper tipped Larkin’s shot past Grubauer at 4:22 before J.T. Compher scored 11 seconds later to put Detroit ahead 2-0.
Alex DeBrincat made it 3-0 with a power-play goal at 6:16, bringing Daccord off the bench, but Gustafsson set up Kane for a tap-in goal to make it 4-0 at 7:53.
DeBrincat also has a seven-game point streak (11 points; six goals, five assists).
Gustafsson scored Detroit’s second power-play goal at 4:17 of the second period to give the Red Wings a 5-0 lead.
Larkin got another power-play goal at 15:21 to make it 6-0, but Bjorkstrand made it 6-1 with a power-play goal at 18:00.
Beniers pulled Seattle within 6-2 at 6:54 of the third period.