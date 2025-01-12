Red Wings ease past Kraken for 7th straight win

Kane, DeBrincat each extends point streak to 7 for Detroit; Seattle has lost 5 of 6

SEA@DET: Kane cashes in on nifty passing to open up a 4-0 Red Wings lead

By Dave Hogg
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings scored four first-period goals in 3:31 and won their seventh straight game, 6-2 against the Seattle Kraken at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday.

Dylan Larkin, Erik Gustafsson, Patrick Kane and Marco Kasper each had a goal and an assist for Detroit (20-18-4), which hadn’t won seven straight games since January 2012.

Kane extended his point streak to seven games (13 points; five goals, eight assists).

Vladimir Tarasenko, Lucas Raymond and Mortiz Seider each had two assists. Cam Talbot made 30 saves.

Matty Beniers and Oliver Bjorkstrand scored for the Kraken (18-23-3), who have lost five of six (1-4-1). Philipp Grubauer allowed three goals on four shots before being replaced by Joey Daccord, who allowed three goals on 20 shots.

Kasper tipped Larkin’s shot past Grubauer at 4:22 before J.T. Compher scored 11 seconds later to put Detroit ahead 2-0.

Alex DeBrincat made it 3-0 with a power-play goal at 6:16, bringing Daccord off the bench, but Gustafsson set up Kane for a tap-in goal to make it 4-0 at 7:53.

DeBrincat also has a seven-game point streak (11 points; six goals, five assists).

Gustafsson scored Detroit’s second power-play goal at 4:17 of the second period to give the Red Wings a 5-0 lead.

Larkin got another power-play goal at 15:21 to make it 6-0, but Bjorkstrand made it 6-1 with a power-play goal at 18:00.

Beniers pulled Seattle within 6-2 at 6:54 of the third period.

