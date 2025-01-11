Merilainen gets 1st NHL shutout, Senators cruise past Penguins

Shane Pinto scored twice, and Claude Giroux had three assists for the Senators (20-18-3), who had lost four in a row and six of seven.

Alex Nedeljkovic allowed five goals on 17 shots before being pulled in the second period, and Tristan Jarry made five saves in relief for the Penguins (18-18-8), who have lost five of six (1-2-3).

Ottawa scored on its first two shots on goal.

Tyler Kleven put the Senators ahead 1-0 at 3:16 of the first period, a one-timer from the point off a pass from Giroux. It was upheld after Pittsburgh, which has allowed a goal on the first shot in 10 of 44 games this season, used a coach's challenge for goalie interference.

Pinto made it 2-0 with two seconds remaining on the ensuing power play at 5:14. He ended a seven-game goal drought from the right face-off circle on another one-timer set up by Giroux.

Pinto extended the lead to 3-0 at 19:04 with a short-handed goal, keeping the puck on a 2-on-1 for a wrist shot from the right circle.

The teams combined for 15 penalties in the first period (Ottawa, eight; Pittsburgh, seven).

Drake Batherson pushed it to 4-0 on a power play 41 seconds into the second period, when the puck slipped to him out of a scrum for a wrist shot to the right of the net with Nedeljkovic down in the crease. He had three assists on a 10-game goal drought.

Tim Stutzle made it 5-0 at 7:06 by tapping in a loose puck in the crease after a shot from Nick Jensen deflected off Giroux and went under Nedeljkovic, but was not covered.

Senators forward Cole Reinhardt left with an upper-body injury in the second period.