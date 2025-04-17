Hellebuyck of Jets wins William M. Jennings Trophy again

Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets won the William M. Jennings Trophy presented annually to the goaltenders who play a minimum of 25 games for the team allowing the fewest goals during the regular season.

Hellebuyck (47-12-3, 2.00 goals-against average, .925 save percentage, eight shutouts) helped the Jets (56-22-4) yield an NHL-low 191 goals (including shootout-deciding goals) and finish first the Central Division as well as win the Presidents' Trophy for having the best record in the NHL. Winnipeg averaged 2.33 goals-against during the regular season.

Hellebuyck edged Darcy Kuemper and David Rittich of the Los Angeles Kings, who have allowed 198 goals and have one regular-season game remaining against the Calgary Flames on Thursday.

The 31-year-old leads the NHL in wins and shutouts, is tied for first in GAA, and second in save percentage.

It's the second straight season that Hellebuyck has won the Jennings Trophy. Last year, he helped the Jets allow a League-low 199 goals. Hellebuyck is the first goalie to win the Jennings in back-to-back seasons since Martin Brodeur of the New Jersey Devils did so in 2002-03 and 2003-04.

Selected by Winnipeg in the fifth round (No. 130) of the 2012 NHL Draft, Hellebuyck is 322-185-44 in 568 NHL games (558 starts) with 2.56 goals-against average, .918 save percentage and 45 shutouts.

The Jets will play the St. Louis Blues in the best-of-7 Western Conference First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, which begin Saturday.