Hellebuyck of Jets wins William M. Jennings Trophy again

Goalie helped Winnipeg allow NHL-low in goals for 2nd year in row

Hellebuyck_Jennings

© Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets won the William M. Jennings Trophy presented annually to the goaltenders who play a minimum of 25 games for the team allowing the fewest goals during the regular season.

Hellebuyck (47-12-3, 2.00 goals-against average, .925 save percentage, eight shutouts) helped the Jets (56-22-4) yield an NHL-low 191 goals (including shootout-deciding goals) and finish first the Central Division as well as win the Presidents' Trophy for having the best record in the NHL. Winnipeg averaged 2.33 goals-against during the regular season.

Hellebuyck edged Darcy Kuemper and David Rittich of the Los Angeles Kings, who have allowed 198 goals and have one regular-season game remaining against the Calgary Flames on Thursday.

The 31-year-old leads the NHL in wins and shutouts, is tied for first in GAA, and second in save percentage.

It's the second straight season that Hellebuyck has won the Jennings Trophy. Last year, he helped the Jets allow a League-low 199 goals. Hellebuyck is the first goalie to win the Jennings in back-to-back seasons since Martin Brodeur of the New Jersey Devils did so in 2002-03 and 2003-04.

Selected by Winnipeg in the fifth round (No. 130) of the 2012 NHL Draft, Hellebuyck is 322-185-44 in 568 NHL games (558 starts) with 2.56 goals-against average, .918 save percentage and 45 shutouts.

The Jets will play the St. Louis Blues in the best-of-7 Western Conference First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, which begin Saturday.

Related Content

NHL William M. Jennings Trophy Winners

Latest News

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs to start Saturday in Western Conference

O’Reilly has 3 points, Predators hand Stars 7th straight loss

Hamilton returns for Devils in loss to Red Wings

Capitals to play Canadiens in 1st round of Stanley Cup Playoffs

Canadiens top Hurricanes to clinch berth in playoffs, will face Capitals in 1st round

Iafallo signs 3-year, $11 million contract with Jets

Scheifele scores in OT, lifts Jets past Ducks in finale

Ovechkin wins 2025 Mr. TNT award

NHL Buzz: Seguin returns from injury for Stars against Predators

Maple Leafs’ chances in Stanley Cup Playoffs discussed on ‘NHL @TheRink’ podcast

Landeskog could be option for Avalanche in Game 1 of Stanley Cup Playoffs

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

McDavid feels Oilers will be 'ready to roll' in playoffs despite injuries

EDGE stats: Greaves making case to be Blue Jackets’ goalie of future

Puljujarvi to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Panthers game

Tkachuk hopes to be ready at start of Stanley Cup Playoffs for Panthers

Fantasy pool rankings for 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Utah Hockey Club excited for future after incredible 1st year