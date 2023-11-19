Capitals hold off Blue Jackets, win 4th straight

Milano had a goal and an assist, and Alex Ovechkin scored his third goal in three games for the Capitals (9-4-2), who are 8-1-1 in their past 10. Charlie Lindgren made 33 saves.

“I think we find a way to play our game,” said Ovechkin, the Washington captain. “Obviously ‘Chucky’ (Lindgren) played unbelievable, kept us in the game.

“… I don't think we look at standings right now. We just play the game as hard as we can, try to collect two points game by game.”

Johnny Gaudreau, playing his 700th NHL game, scored for the Blue Jackets (4-10-4), who have lost eight in a row (0-6-2). Elvis Merzlikins made 22 saves.

Six of the eight losses during the skid have been one-goal games.

“It’s every game, we’re right there,” Columbus coach Pascal Vincent said. “We could be four, five games above .500 right now. It’s getting ridiculous. It’s just those little lapses, and then the first thing you know the puck is in the back of your net. So, we’re going to focus on the positive here, but it’s getting old.”